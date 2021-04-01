Ravens Potential Draft Targets at Wide Receiver Show Blazing Speed During Pro Days

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have been linked to several wide receivers with the 27th overall pick in this year's NFL draft.

Some of those players had impressive performances at their respective Pro Day, showing impressive speed in the 40-yard dash.

Here's a look at some of those potential targets for the Ravens:

Terrance Marshall, LSU:

Speed: Unofficial 4.38

Analysis: Marshall is a big, physical wide receiver that would be a good fit for the AFC North. ... He is an exceptional route runner, averaging 15 yards per receptions, and can make plays after the catch. ... His 731 yards receiving ranked third in the SEC. ... Marshall also has a nose for the end zone and scored 23 touchdowns over his past 19 games.

Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

Speed: 4.39

Analysis: Bateman is one of the most dynamic players in this year's draft. Bateman has solid size — 6 -foot-2, 210 pounds — with exceptional hands. ... He is also a solid route-runner and was ranked was eighth in the country with 20.3 yards per catch in 2019.

Kadarius Toney, Florida

Speed: 4.38

Analysis: Toney finished with 70 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns, which was among the best in the SEC last season. ... Had the 32 broken tackles he’s forced on 80 combined catches the past two seasons.

Rondale Moore, Purdue

Speed: 4.29

Analysis: Moore has drawn comparisons to Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. ... Moore has the elite, 4.3-speed to get behind opposing secondaries. ... He would create significant matchup problems when he is paired with Marquise Brown. Moore is also a solid route runner and does a solid job avoiding tackles after the catch.