HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI.com
Search

Ravens Potential Draft Targets at Wide Receiver Show Blazing Speed During Pro Days

Baltimore looking to add playmaking wideout in draft.
Author:
Publish date:

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have been linked to several wide receivers with the 27th overall pick in this year's NFL draft.

Some of those players had impressive performances at their respective Pro Day, showing impressive speed in the 40-yard dash.

Here's a look at some of those potential targets for the Ravens:

Terrance Marshall, LSU: 

Speed: Unofficial 4.38

Analysis: Marshall is a big, physical wide receiver that would be a good fit for the AFC North. ... He is an exceptional route runner, averaging 15 yards per receptions, and can make plays after the catch. ... His 731 yards receiving ranked third in the SEC. ... Marshall also has a nose for the end zone and scored 23 touchdowns over his past 19 games.

Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

Speed: 4.39 

Analysis: Bateman is one of the most dynamic players in this year's draft. Bateman has solid size — 6 -foot-2, 210 pounds — with exceptional hands. ... He is also a solid route-runner and was ranked was eighth in the country with 20.3 yards per catch in 2019.

Kadarius Toney, Florida

Speed: 4.38

Analysis: Toney finished with 70 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns, which was among the best in the SEC last season. ... Had the 32 broken tackles he’s forced on 80 combined catches the past two seasons.

Rondale Moore, Purdue

Speed: 4.29

Analysis: Moore has drawn comparisons to Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. ... Moore has the elite, 4.3-speed to get behind opposing secondaries. ... He would create significant matchup problems when he is paired with Marquise Brown. Moore is also a solid route runner and does a solid job avoiding tackles after the catch.

USATSI_15337667
News

Ravens Potential Draft Targets at Wide Receiver Show Blazing Speed During Pro Days

USATSI_13289526 (1)
News

Ravens Solve Biggest Needs in Latest Mock Draft

USATSI_15446357
News

Ravens Running Back J.K. Dobbins Ready to Dominate in Second Year

Patrick Queen
News

Patrick Queen: 'It’s All About Business This Year'

USATSI_11952061
News

Ravens Still Have Opportunity to Sign Playmaking, Free-Agent Edge Rusher

USATSI_13473597
News

Ravens 2021 Schedule Has Become Increasingly Tougher

USATSI_14247347
News

Oklahoma Center Creed Humphrey Latest Player Linked to Ravens Draft

USATSI_15453029
News

Ravens Super-Bowl Odds Slightly Slip After First Few Weeks of Free Agency