Ravens Stack D-Line To Prevent Repeat of Playoff Performance Against Titans

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta might still be having nightmares about Derrick Henry.

The Titans running back gashed Baltimore's defensive line for 217 yards in Tennessee's 28-12 victory in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

The loss was a disappointing end to the best regular season in Ravens' history.

DeCosta wants to ensure there is no repeat performance next season by any running back. So, one of the first orders of business was stocking the defensive line.

The Ravens made the first big splash by acquiring Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell from Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Campbell, 33, had 31.5 sacks, 44 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries over 48 games for the Jaguars. He has ranked in the top 20 for tackles for a loss in each of the past three seasons and provides Baltimore with an effective interior pass rusher.

Just days later, DeCosta made another huge move by signing Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers to a three-year, $30-million free-agent deal.

Brockers, the Rams' first-round all in 2012, has made at least 50 tackles in each of the past three seasons. He also has 23 sacks over eight years. He is also durable and started all 16 games in six of those past eight seasons. He is also exceptional against the run, an area of pride for the Ravens.

The addition of Brockers and Calais Campbell with veteran Brandon Williams and Chris Wormley will give the Ravens one of the most fearsome defensive lines in the NFL.

This also means DeCosta will let nose tackle Michael Pierce test the free-agent market.

Nonetheless, the Ravens have enough talent to keep opponents on their heals.

The Titans placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Henry this week. That means he'll make a return trip to Baltimore next season.