M&T Bank Stadium Earns Homeland Security Safety Designation

M & T Bank Stadium has been recognized by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with a SAFETY Act Designation, acknowledging excellence in game-day security practices.

The Ravens received the SAFETY Act Designation for the M & T Bank Stadium Security Program, a comprehensive program that includes the screening of visitors and packages, emergency plans, threat assessments, physical and electronic security equipment, and trained personnel.

The security program applies to the entire stadium property, including the seating bowl and suites, gates, loading dock, inner and secondary perimeters, field, locker rooms, utility and mechanical systems, and command center.

“Fan safety is the top priority at M & T Bank Stadium,” Ravens senior vice president of stadium operations Roy Sommerhof stated. “The Ravens have invested millions of dollars in the stadium’s security program in order to provide a high level of security on gameday to our guests and staff.”

“Understanding the very high level of scrutiny the stadium and the security program have been put through throughout the SAFETY Act review process, this is an achievement to be extremely proud of,” NFL chief security officer Cathy Lanier stated. “The work that the team at M & T Bank Stadium does is of the highest caliber, and this achievement is a deserved recognition of that work.”

Added Sommerhof: “The Maryland Stadium Authority, SAFE Management and city, state and federal law enforcement and emergency management agencies form the backbone of the security and emergency management team at M & T Bank Stadium. The SAFETY Act award demonstrates the success that the Ravens and our security partners have had in developing and implementing security policies, procedures and protocols to keep our fans safe.”

— Baltimore Ravens