Ravens Left Tackle Ronnie Stanley Suffers Season-Ending Ankle Injury

BALTIMORE — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who signed a five-year, $98.75 million last week, was carted off the field in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a seaon-ending ankle injury.

Stanley was hit by defensive end T.J. Watt as he planted his foot and he went down in a heap at midfield. The entire Ravens sideline emptied and players from both teams clapped for Stanley as he was carted away with an air cast on his leg.

Baltimore shifted Orlando Brown Jr. from right tackle to left tackle. Veteran D.J. Fluker took over Brown's spot on the right side with the game tied 7-7.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was sacked three times in the first quarter. Rookie right guard Tyre Phillips also suffered a leg injury, and the Ravens were down to six active linemen at the beginning of the second quarter.

The Raven selected Stanley in the first round of the 2016 draft (sixth overall) from Notre Dame. He has started all 61 of the games in which he’s played since joining the Ravens.

In 2019, when he earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, Stanley helped Baltimore set an NFL record for single-season rushing yards (3,296) and produce the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg).

Additionally, in 2019, Stanley blocked for unanimous NFL MVP QB Lamar Jackson, who produced one of the greatest seasons ever by a quarterback. Jackson threw an NFL-high 36 touchdowns (also a franchise record) and posted 1,206 rushing yards – the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Stanley also helped the 2019 Ravens set new single-season franchise records for total touchdowns (64), points (531) and total net yards (6,521).

Stanley was playing in the final year of his rookie deal and was eligible to test the free-agent market in 2021 before signing a massive deal.