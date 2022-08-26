Skip to main content

Ronnie Stanley Passes Physical, Bowser to Miss At Least 4 Games

Injury updates for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley passed his physical and has been removed from the PUP list, which means he could be ready for the Sept. 11 opener against the Jets. 

However, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser is still dealing with an Achilles injury and has been placed on the reserve PUP list. As a result, Bowser will at least miss the first four games of the season.

The news on Stanley is encouraging because the Ravens do not have a true left tackle behind him on the depth chart. Ja'Wuan James is second on the depth chart but he has mostly played on the right side.

However, there are still questions about whether Stanley will be ready for that Week 1 opener. He has not practiced since September 2021, but the Ravens are confident that he is in good shape. Stanley rushed back last year, played the regular-season opener against the Raiders and aggravated the ankle injury. He did not play another snap.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The news on Bowser was expected. He was injured in the final regular season game last season and the injury takes about eight months to heal. The Ravens are a bit thin at outside linebacker, so the team might want to think about making a move or go with Daelin Hayes or perhaps Jeremiah Moon. 

The Ravens play their final preseason game against Washington on Saturday and coach John Harbaugh will rest most of the regular starters.   Unlike last season when they lost key players, the Ravens have emerged from training camp in solid shape health-wise. 

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

USATSI_18857344
News

Lamar Jackson Won't Play Vs. Washington, Other Ravens Starters Need Work

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_17478824
News

Chuck Clark Wanted Trade From Ravens, Will Now Fight to Be Starter

By Todd Karpovich
07modell-1-superJumbo
News

Former Ravens Owner Art Modell Denied Hall of Fame Bid ... Again

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_18909219
News

Roman Not Concerned About Ravens Questions at Running Attack

By Todd Karpovich
download
News

Ravens-Commanders Betting Trends

By Todd Karpovich
download
News

Final Ravens Roster Spots Could Come Down to Special Teams

By Todd Karpovich
IMG_5138
News

Demarcus Robinson Will See First Action for Ravens Vs. Washington

By Todd Karpovich
fgzpxz8ldapuzz6qcjoy
News

Harbaugh Bullish on 1-2 Punch of Andrews and Likely

By Todd Karpovich