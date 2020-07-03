RavenCountry
Ravens' Ronnie Stanley is steadfast advocate for pet adoption

Todd Karpovich

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley has always had a soft spot for dogs and he has played a key role advocating and raising funds for pet adoption in the Baltimore area.  

He received notoriety when he adopted a six-year-old retriever-terrier mix named Lola in June 2016. Stanley had gone to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) to find a dog that had been there for a while and needed a home.

One year later, Stanley adopted another mixed-breed named Rico, who quickly adapted to his new home.

While pet adoptions for dogs and cats are at an all-time high, shelter donations are at an all-time low.

To help advance the advocacy for pet adoption, Stanley is working with Merrick Pet Care to raise money for these animals.

Merrick is donating its new BBQ product to shelter pets in need and when you order directly from Blue Pit BBQ through July 4, and Merrick will make a $10 donation to BARCS up to $10,000. Pet parents will also be sent home with a special doggy bag with Merrick BBQ for their dog. 

This is not the first time Stanley has helped raise funds for animals. In 2017, Stanley matched any donations up to $5,000 that were made to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter's Franky Fund, dedicated to helping animals with health issues. 

In addition to helping local animals, Stanley, the Ravens' first-round selection (sixth overall) in the 2016 NFL Draftpromised to help bring about change in Baltimore amid the protests over the recent death of George Floyd.

"IDK what imma do yet but I know I’m gonna make significant change in the city of Baltimore," Stanley posted on Twitter. "Specifically to the injustices/inequality that happens every day just like in so many other cities across the country. As well as building the black communities that have been fighting up."

