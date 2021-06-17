Sports Illustrated home
Ronnie Stanley Expected to Be Available for Training Camp

Baltimore o-lineman injured his ankle.
Author:
Publish date:

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is on the mend from an ankle injury that ended his 2020 season and should be available for training camp, according to coach John Harbaugh.

“We did not expect him for minicamp as it went along. He’s on schedule, that’s my understanding," Harbaugh said. "I hear good things about it. He says good things. He’s been in the weight room. He’s been running. So, at some point in time in training camp … I don’t know if we’ll start him off the very first practice in training camp. I probably won’t do that, even if he’s ready. 

"But he’ll be out there, I would anticipate, in training camp as long as there are no setbacks. [He] should be ready to open the season, for sure, but we’ll just play that one as it goes here into training camp. He looks good, though. He’s on schedule.”

In October, the Ravens signed Stanley to a five-year extension, which keeps the All-Pro under contract through the 2025 season. The deal is worth $98.75, which makes him the second-highest-paid left tackle at $19.75 million per year.

Staley was playing in the final year of his rookie deal and was eligible to test the free-agent market in 2021. The Raven selected Stanley in the first round of the 2016 draft (sixth overall) from Notre Dame. He has started all 61 of the games in which he’s played since joining the Ravens prior to suffering the ankle injury Week 8 against the Steelers.

In 2019, when he earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, Stanley helped Baltimore set an NFL record for single-season rushing yards (3,296) and produce the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg).

