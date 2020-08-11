Ronnie Stanley has already become more of a vocal leader this offseason.

The Ravens left tackle has taken a stand against social injustice and promised to help bring about change in the Baltimore area.

Stanley is prepared to take that leadership role onto the field after the offensive line's elder statesman, Marshal Yanda, decided to retire after 13 seasons.

"I think with Marshal being gone, that leadership role has to be filled," Stanley said. "I’m all for helping my teammates and being there for them. I want to be that person that they can rely on, play-in and play-out, that they know what they’re going to get from me. I think that’s a role of a true leader – is that you have to be consistent and people have to know what they’re getting from you.”

This is a big year for Stanley, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal and the team would like to reach a new agreement before Stanley can test the free-agent market in 2021.

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil recently signed a three-year, $66 million contract extension. That deal sets the table for Stanley, the Ravens' first-round selection (sixth overall) of the 2016 draft,

This past season, Stanley was named the "Pass Blocker of the Year" by Pro Football Focus. He was the highest-ranked left tackle with 300 or more pass-blocking snaps in PFF pass-blocking efficiency (99.3).

Overall, Stanley allowed 10 total pressures in 515 pass-blocking snaps in 2019, according to the report.

In addition, Stanley helped Baltimore set an NFL record for single-season rushing yards (3,296) and produce the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 points per game). He assisted the Ravens in becoming the first team ever to average at least 200 rushing yards (206.0) and 200 net passing yards (201.6) per game in a season.

Stanley knows that if he has another solid season, the contract situation will easily be resolved.

“It’s not really at the forefront of my mind," he said. "We’re still in talks, and hopefully, we are trying to get something done soon. But I think my main focus right now is just … For me, it’s always been be the best player I can be [and] help my team win. The money usually takes care of itself after that.”