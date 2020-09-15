Ravens hopeful Ronnie Stanley will be available for Texans in Week 2

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens received a scare when Pro-Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley had to leave the opener against the Browns with an ankle injury.

Stanley suffered the injury in the third quarter an did not return. Veteran D.J. Fluker took Stanley's spot on the offensive live and played effectively.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh did not have a specific update on Stanley's status, but he expects him to be available to practice this week leading up to the game against the Texans in Week 2.

"I do not have an update on Ronnie Stanley yet," Harbaugh said. "I don’t think it’s anything … I haven’t been told anything serious. They’re working on him down in the training room. I’d say Wednesday we’ll have a pretty good idea. But again, I expect him to be out there practicing Wednesday. That’s my expectation at this point.”

Stanley, a first-round selection (sixth overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, is among the best offensive lineman in the NFL.

Last season, Stanley was named the "Pass Blocker of the Year" by Pro Football Focus. He was the highest-ranked left tackle with 300 or more pass-blocking snaps in PFF pass-blocking efficiency (99.3).

In addition, Stanley helped Baltimore set an NFL record for single-season rushing yards (3,296) and produce the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 points per game). He assisted the Ravens in becoming the first team ever to average at least 200 rushing yards (206.0) and 200 net passing yards (201.6) per game in a season.

Stanley is entering the final year of his rookie deal and the team would like to reach a new agreement before Stanley can test the free-agent market in 2021.

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil signed a three-year, $66 million contract extension this offseason. That deal sets the table for Stanley, who could become the highest-paid left tackle in the NFL.

"We've been in talks for the last couple of years now," Stanley said about his contract situation. "I'm comfortable with where we are in that regard. When the time comes, it will come."