Ronnie Stanley on Chiefs: 'You Have to Beat the Best'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — For the Ravens players, the matchup against the Chiefs is not a typical Week 3 matchup.

Kansa City is the defending Super Bowl champions and they'll visit Baltimore for a Monday night game that is sure to ganer huge ratings.

"For me, it’s a different feel because it’s on Monday," Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "It’s Monday Night Football, primetime, the Chiefs, Super Bowl champs. It’s really all the things you want when it comes to playing the best team in the league last year – primetime stage. As far as different than the rest; there are going to be a lot of big games, but every game is pretty big.

"We’re just mainly trying to take it one game at a time. Like you said, even though you try to take that approach, it is a little tougher when it comes to the Chiefs.”

Baltimore and Kansas City are both 2-0 and enter their matchup as two of this season's Super Bowl favorites.

The game also features two of the biggest stars of the game — Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes. Both players won the NFL's Most Valuable Player award in their second year.

Mahomes has thrown for 513 yards with five touchdowns over the past two games. Jackson has 479 yards passing with four touchdowns over that same span.

The Chiefs have beaten the Ravens in each of the past two seasons by a total of eight points.

"We know they’re the defending Super Bowl champions," Ronnie Stanley said. "So, to play at that top level, to get to the best of the best, you have to beat the best. And right now, that’s them coming off of the year they came off of.”

Stanley has been dealing with hip and ankle injuries since Week 1. However, he'll be fully ready to play in this upcoming game.

"I feel good. I’m in high spirits," Stanley said. "I’m definitely looking forward to this weekend. It’s going to take a lot to keep me out of this one.”