Ronnie Stanley Would Be Interested in Investing in Pro Soccer Franchise

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley just reached a mammoth deal with the franchise and is looking to possibly expand his horizons beyond football.

Stanley inked a five-year extension worth $98.75, which makes him the second-highest-paid left tackle at $19.75 million per year. Stanley was eligible to become a free agent in 2021, but he was confident in staying in Baltimore.

With the new contract, Stanley is exploring other sports, perhaps being a part owner in a professional soccer franchise.

"I had faith it would get done before the season. I was pretty certain that we’d get something done, [and] it ended up happening. And I’m definitely not opposed to investing in a soccer franchise, that’s for sure. I definitely have to look at different opportunities here and there.”

The Raven selected Stanley in the first round of the 2016 draft (sixth overall) from Notre Dame. He has started all 61 of the games in which he’s played since joining the Ravens.

In 2019, when he earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, Stanley helped Baltimore set an NFL record for single-season rushing yards (3,296) and produce the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg).

Additionally, in 2019, Stanley blocked for unanimous NFL MVP QB Lamar Jackson, who produced one of the greatest seasons ever by a quarterback. Jackson threw an NFL-high 36 touchdowns (also a franchise record) and posted 1,206 rushing yards – the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

"He wants to be the best," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said about Stanley. "He cares about it. We’ve had many conversations about that, many parts of that, over the years. Different things come up; things that you have to do to become as good as he’s become. But I think more than anything, he’s really a smart guy.

"He’s a smart guy. He understands the value of hard work, of stacking, of technique. He really is a technician at what he does – he talks about that all the time. And really, at that position, probably along with talent, that’s the most important thing. So, he’s pretty special that way. Not to mention he’s a very talented guy, and he’s a good guy.”

Stanley is heavily involved in the Baltimore community, with particular emphasis on the Ravens’ social justice initiatives. He has also provided significant support to the Maryland SPCA and BARCS Animal Shelter in Baltimore, in addition to working with youth programs such as the Casey Cares Foundation, Boys & Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore and Up2Us Sports.