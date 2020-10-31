SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Ronnie Stanley Would Be Interested in Investing in Pro Soccer Franchise

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley just reached a mammoth deal with the franchise and is looking to possibly expand his horizons beyond football.

Stanley inked a five-year extension worth $98.75, which makes him the second-highest-paid left tackle at $19.75 million per year. Stanley was eligible to become a free agent in 2021, but he was confident in staying in Baltimore.

With the new contract, Stanley is exploring other sports, perhaps being a part owner in a professional soccer franchise. 

"I had faith it would get done before the season. I was pretty certain that we’d get something done, [and] it ended up happening. And I’m definitely not opposed to investing in a soccer franchise, that’s for sure. I definitely have to look at different opportunities here and there.”

The Raven selected Stanley in the first round of the 2016 draft (sixth overall) from Notre Dame. He has started all 61 of the games in which he’s played since joining the Ravens.

In 2019, when he earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, Stanley helped Baltimore set an NFL record for single-season rushing yards (3,296) and produce the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg).

Additionally, in 2019, Stanley blocked for unanimous NFL MVP QB Lamar Jackson, who produced one of the greatest seasons ever by a quarterback. Jackson threw an NFL-high 36 touchdowns (also a franchise record) and posted 1,206 rushing yards – the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

"He wants to be the best," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said about Stanley. "He cares about it. We’ve had many conversations about that, many parts of that, over the years. Different things come up; things that you have to do to become as good as he’s become. But I think more than anything, he’s really a smart guy. 

"He’s a smart guy. He understands the value of hard work, of stacking, of technique. He really is a technician at what he does – he talks about that all the time. And really, at that position, probably along with talent, that’s the most important thing. So, he’s pretty special that way. Not to mention he’s a very talented guy, and he’s a good guy.”

Stanley is heavily involved in the Baltimore community, with particular emphasis on the Ravens’ social justice initiatives. He has also provided significant support to the Maryland SPCA and BARCS Animal Shelter in Baltimore, in addition to working with youth programs such as the Casey Cares Foundation, Boys & Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore and Up2Us Sports.

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Sign Ronnie Stanley to FIve-Year Extension

The Ravens signed left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a five-year extension, which keeps the All-Pro under contract through the 2025 season.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Steelers Week 8 Fantasy Outlook

The Ravens and Steelers have a Week 8 showdown for first place in the AFC North. Here are some Fantasy Football implications.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Release Game-Day Protocols for Fans at M&T Bank Stadium

The Ravens will host approximately 4,000 fans at M&T Bank Stadium on Nov. 1 when the team faces the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Todd_Karpovich

Harbaugh, Tomlin at Center of Ravens-Steelers Heated Battles

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin have been on the front lines for some fierce games.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens' Mark Ingram's Status Uncertain for Steelers With Ankle Injury

Ravens running back Mark Ingram is still dealing with an ankle sprain and his status for the Week 8 game against the Steelers is uncertain.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Cornerback Marlon Humphrey Returns to Practice

Ravens Pro-Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned to practice Oct. 29 after missing the previous day because of an illness.

Todd_Karpovich

SI NFL Team Publishers Week 8 Picks

Ravens-Steelers Game of the Week.

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Preparing for Steelers Fierce Pass Rush

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson absorbed a career-high five sacks in his only appearance against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Cornerback Marlon Humprhey Misses Practice With An 'Illness'

The Ravens suffered a potential setback in their showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers after Pro-Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey missed the week's first practice because of an illness.

Todd_Karpovich

Mike Tomlin Ready for 'Rough-and-Tumble Game' With Ravens

The Ravens-Steelers rivalry is full of those unexpected moments. The team's meet again in Week 8 in Baltimore for one of the season's most anticipated matchups.

Todd_Karpovich