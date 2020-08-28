SI.com
Ravens take an aggressive stand against social injustice

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens canceled all afternoon meetings and media obligations following a morning practice Aug. 27.

There were bigger issues to address.

The players were gathering as a group to decide how they would proceed as a team in the wake of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

The franchise came up with an aggressive response.

"With yet another example of racial discrimination with the shooting of Jacob Blake, and the unlawful abuse of peaceful protesters, we MUST unify as a society," the team said in a statement. "It is imperative that all people – regardless of race, religion, creed or belief – come together to say, ‘Enough is enough!’

"This is bigger than sports. Racism is embedded in the fabric of our nation’s foundation and is a blemish on our country’s history. If we are to change course and make our world a better place, we must face this problem head-on and act now to enact positive change."

Blake was shot several times by Kenosha police with the video captured on cellphone. The incident sparked protests in the town and elsewhere.

The NBA and NHL postponed playoff games, while other professional athletes are taking action by sitting out as a means of protest. 

The Ravens players have been proactively taking a stand for equality this offseason with several players calling for change on social media.

In June, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and several players delivered a powerful message on social media calling for an end to social injustice. The players also posted a video on social media calling for racial equality. 

"To say 'stick to sports' is the worst possible thing that you can feel and say," Bisciotti said. "If my players, both white and black, don't speak out about this injustice to their communities, then they're sellouts or hypocrites. If I don't defend my players, then I'm the worst kind of hypocrite."

In June, the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation and the Baltimore Ravens have jointly committed funds to support social justice reform throughout the Baltimore community.

This time, the team came up with its own solutions to help solve the problem.

Their recommendations are:

  • Arrest and charge the police officers responsible for Breonna Taylor’s killing and the shooting of Jacob Blake.
  • Demand that Senator Mitch McConnell bring the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 to the Senate floor for vote.
  • End qualified immunity; require body cameras; ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants; hold police accountable in court; establish a framework to prohibit racial profiling at federal, state, and local levels
  • Support state- and federally-mandated CALEA Accreditation and national standards of care in policing.
  • Encourage everyone to engage in the political process by registering to vote on both the local and national level. (www.risetovote.turbovote.org)
  • Demand prison sentencing reform that is fair and equitable.
  • Encourage every citizen to act with respect and compliance when engaging with the police. If you feel there has been an abuse of power, we encourage you to contact your police department’s internal affairs unit. (For Baltimore City, dial 410-396-2300.)
