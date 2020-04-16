RavenCountry
John Harbaugh Not Worried About Ravens Focus Amid Social Distancing

Todd Karpovich

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is fully embracing the challenges of COVID-19.

While the players can not congregate at the team's headquarters, Harbaugh is planning to use technology to keep everyone focused and ready for the regular season.  

"Our players are going to study, they’re going to study football, they’re going to train," Harbaugh said. "They know if they don’t train and they come back out of shape, it’s not going to be much fun for them in training camp. Nothing could be more miserable than a Raven not being in shape in training camp. That’s pretty much well-documented. Our guys like to train. 

"They want to win, and if you want to win, you’ve got to be a pro and you’ve got to take care of yourself. I’d be shocked if any of our players don’t have home gyms that they can train in. Absolutely shocked, I mean, you’re a pro. I don’t know, it’s not something we can ask them about right now."

While offseason workouts are in jeopardy because of the coronavirus, the NFL is hopeful formal training camp will start on time in July and the 2020 regular season will also proceed as planned. As a result, Harbaugh is focused on the all of the areas he control, namely meeting with players in a virtual environment and preparing for the NFL Draft. 

Besides, every team in the league is dealing with the same challenges in this unprecedented time. 

"We're all going to be in the same boat," Harbaugh said. "None of us are going to have an advantage over anybody else. So, whoever makes use of whatever the situation is the best, gets their team ready the best, starting with the draft and then the development of our players. That's who is going to win the most games. So, we just look at it that way."

Harbaugh is developing a strategy if the offseason workout or season are shortened. In the end, the goal doesn't change: the Ravens are preparing to make a run to the Super Bowl.

"I know we’re going to do everything we can to help them, relative to technology and the rules and how that works out," Harbaugh said. "That’s what we’re preparing for right now.”

 

Ravens Center Matt Skura Officially Inks Deal, On Road to Recovery Via Social Media Post

Ravens center Matt Skura was having his best season before being sidelined with a knee injury. While Skura is uncertain whether he'll be ready for training camp — if it even starts on time — he plans to make an impact at some point this year.Skura signed a recently signed his restricted free agent tender with Baltimore. Last month, Skura was give the tender by the Ravens worth about $2.1 million. That allowed Baltimore to match any offer Skura received from another team. Shortly afterward, Skura showed the progress he's made this offseason via social media.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Early Favorites in Every Regular-Season Game in 2020

The Ravens are certainly getting the respect from prognosticators. Baltimore is favored in every regular-season game in 2020, according to the early line released by BetOnline. The Ravens are coming off the best regular season in franchise history in 2019 when they finished 14-2, won the AFC North crown for the second straight year and were the top seed on the playoffs for the first time. In addition to their 2020 AFC North schedule against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens will play the NFC East, AFC South and the other division winners in their conference in the 2020 regular season.

Todd Karpovich

Ingram: 'Why Does the Running Back Have to Be the Red-Headed Stepchild?'

Christian McCaffrey recently became the highest-paid running back in the NFL when the Panthers agreed to pay him $16 million per year. Ravens running back Mark Ingram believes McCaffrey deserves every penny and that all of the players that excel at that position deserve those types of pay days. Ingram signed a three-year, $15-million deal with Baltimore last year after spending eight seasons in New Orleans.

Todd Karpovich

DeCosta: Ravens Want to Be 'Undefendable'

The Ravens want to construct a roster that is even more dominant than last season. Baltimore broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record with 3,296 yards. The Ravens also became the first team in NFL history to average 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.However, Baltimore was one-and-done in the playoffs for a second consecutive year. General manager Eric DeCosta wants to build a roster that is prepared to make a deeper run in the postseason.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Running Back Mark Ingram Gets Unexpected Guest During Zoom Session

Ravens running back Mark Ingram is forging ahead with his offseason workouts at home because of the travel and gathering restrictions associated with COVID-19.Ingram signed with the Ravens as an unrestricted free agent in March 2019 after eight seasons in New Orleans. He made an immediate impact in Baltimore, running for 1,018 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 247 yards with another five scores and earned a third trip to the Pro Bowl. Ingram took some time to talk about this unprecedented offseason via Zoom, when his daughter unexpectedly entered the office.

Todd Karpovich

Mark Ingram Acknowledges Ravens Have Unfinished Business After Disappointing Finish

Raven running back Mark Ingram has a bitter taste in his mouth about how the year ended.After enjoying the best regular-season in franchise history, Baltimore was upset in the divisional round of the playoffs by the upstart Tennessee Titans. Ingram is looking forward to getting back on the field and taking care of some unfinished business, namely finishing a run to the Super Bowl.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta Coy About Adding a Running Back in This Year's NFL Draft

Baltimore has all three running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Jill — back for the 2020 season, Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who ran for 1,206 yards, could be even more dominant entering his third year.So, the question is whether the Ravens would use one of their nine draft picks to take a running back in this year's draft. Some of the players being linked to them in mock drafts are Georgia's D'Andre Swift and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta Embraces the Role of 'Gambler'

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta invoked his inner Kenny Rogers.Baltimore has nine selections in the upcoming NFL draft and that will give the team flexibility to potentially make some trades . DeCosta, however, is reluctant to part with picks because he's confident the Ravens can add an impact player in each round. "Sometimes the best trades are the ones you don't make," he said. "We just assess case by case and see what we can do. ”Nonetheless, he might be tempted to make a deal if player he covets begins to fall down the draft board.

Todd Karpovich

Boosting Offensive Line Key Priority for Ravens in 2020 NFL Draft

While much of the pre-draft chatter has the Ravens targeting a linebacker, adding depth to the offensive line is another key priority.  Baltimore has to replace right guard and eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda. The Ravens also need to add depth at center because Matt Skura is still recovering from a season-ending knee injury and he likely won't be ready for training camp. Baltimore can find value with offensive line the later rounds and could target Netane Muti (Fresno State) or Robert Hunt (Louisiana-Lafayette).

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Wears Priorities on His Chest with New Tattoo

Lamar Jackson recently got a new tattoo on his chest that showcases his three main priorities — "Faith, Family and Football." The Ace of Spades Tattoo Studio displayed the new art on Instagram. Jackson has always been transparent with his priorities. Despite recently accolades that included NFL MVP honors, Jackson's main focus is winning a Super Bowl for the Ravens. He's never backed down from that proclamation despite an early exit in the playoffs over the past two years.

Todd Karpovich

