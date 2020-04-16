John Harbaugh Not Worried About Ravens Focus Amid Social Distancing

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is fully embracing the challenges of COVID-19.

While the players can not congregate at the team's headquarters, Harbaugh is planning to use technology to keep everyone focused and ready for the regular season.

"Our players are going to study, they’re going to study football, they’re going to train," Harbaugh said. "They know if they don’t train and they come back out of shape, it’s not going to be much fun for them in training camp. Nothing could be more miserable than a Raven not being in shape in training camp. That’s pretty much well-documented. Our guys like to train.

"They want to win, and if you want to win, you’ve got to be a pro and you’ve got to take care of yourself. I’d be shocked if any of our players don’t have home gyms that they can train in. Absolutely shocked, I mean, you’re a pro. I don’t know, it’s not something we can ask them about right now."

While offseason workouts are in jeopardy because of the coronavirus, the NFL is hopeful formal training camp will start on time in July and the 2020 regular season will also proceed as planned. As a result, Harbaugh is focused on the all of the areas he control, namely meeting with players in a virtual environment and preparing for the NFL Draft.

Besides, every team in the league is dealing with the same challenges in this unprecedented time.

"We're all going to be in the same boat," Harbaugh said. "None of us are going to have an advantage over anybody else. So, whoever makes use of whatever the situation is the best, gets their team ready the best, starting with the draft and then the development of our players. That's who is going to win the most games. So, we just look at it that way."

Harbaugh is developing a strategy if the offseason workout or season are shortened. In the end, the goal doesn't change: the Ravens are preparing to make a run to the Super Bowl.

"I know we’re going to do everything we can to help them, relative to technology and the rules and how that works out," Harbaugh said. "That’s what we’re preparing for right now.”