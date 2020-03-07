Ravens Focused On 'Staying Ahead' Of Competition

The Ravens took the NFL by storm last season with a revolutionary offense.

Baltimore broke the single-season NFL rushing record (3,296 yards) and had a league-high 13 players named to the 2020 Pro Bowl. The Ravens also became the first team in NFL history to average 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was unanimously named league MVP after completing 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. He is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season.

Now, the challenge is to keep that momentum rolling and making the necessary adjustments to keep opponents off-balance.

"We are not going to be sitting on our hands, schematically," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "We are not going to be saying ‘OK, we have this offense and this defensive system that was hard for people to deal with, and we are good.’ We understand that we are going to be studied on both sides of the ball, by every single team in the league, very thoroughly. We will be the first team that they will pull the tape up on and watch."

It's no secret the Ravens need to boost their pass rush this offseason either through free agency or in the 2020 NFL Draft. Baltimore also needs to add an inside linebacker, depth for the offensive live and possibly a veteran wide receiver.

If the team can add playmakers at those spots, the Ravens are confident they can make a Super Bowl run in 2020.

"Our job is to stay ahead. Our job is to find the areas where we can come up with new ideas – expand, tweak, challenge people the way they challenged us or the way we anticipate them challenge us going forward," Harbaugh said. "[We need to] have those answers ready, schematically. So, we will be working on that real hard in the offseason.”

