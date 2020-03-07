RavenCountry
Ravens Focused On 'Staying Ahead' Of Competition

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens took the NFL by storm last season with a revolutionary offense.

Baltimore broke the single-season NFL rushing record (3,296 yards) and had a league-high 13 players named to the 2020 Pro Bowl. The Ravens also became the first team in NFL history to average 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game. 

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was unanimously named league MVP after completing 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. He is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season.

Now, the challenge is to keep that momentum rolling and making the necessary adjustments to keep opponents off-balance.

"We are not going to be sitting on our hands, schematically," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "We are not going to be saying ‘OK, we have this offense and this defensive system that was hard for people to deal with, and we are good.’ We understand that we are going to be studied on both sides of the ball, by every single team in the league, very thoroughly. We will be the first team that they will pull the tape up on and watch."

It's no secret the Ravens need to boost their pass rush this offseason either through free agency or in the 2020 NFL Draft. Baltimore also needs to add an inside linebacker, depth for the offensive live and possibly a veteran wide receiver.

If the team can add playmakers at those spots, the Ravens are confident they can make a Super Bowl run in 2020.  

"Our job is to stay ahead. Our job is to find the areas where we can come up with new ideas – expand, tweak, challenge people the way they challenged us or the way we anticipate them challenge us going forward," Harbaugh said. "[We need to] have those answers ready, schematically. So, we will be working on that real hard in the offseason.”

Yanda's Retirement Decision Will Have Huge Impact on Ravens Draft Plans

The Ravens are patiently waiting for Pro-Bowl offensive lineman Marshal Yanda to make a decision about retirement.If Yanda steps away, the Ravens would add $7 million toward their salary cap, but their preference is to have him back in the fold. The free agent market for offensive linemen is thin and expensive. The Ravens might have to look to the draft to add depth.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Free-Agent Market for Pass Rushers Could Be Thin for Ravens

It's no secret the Ravens want to add a pass rusher this offseason.The team also needs to decide whether to place the franchise tag on linebacker Matthew Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season. This would give the Ravens more time to negotiate a long-term deal or perhaps trade Judon. The Ravens, however, might want to hold onto Judon because the free-agent market for pass rushers is growing thin. Some of the top players appear to be staying with their current teams.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Mahomes Early Favorite to Edge Jackson in 2020 MVP Race

Patrick Mahomes is the early favorite to reclaim his status as league MVP next season, just ahead of this year's award winner Lamar Jackson. The Kansas City quarterback has 6/1 odds for winning the trophy for the second time in three years, according to BetOnline. Jackson is second at 13/2, followed by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (9/1). Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (12/1), Carson Wentz (18/1) and Dak Prescott (18/1).

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

He'll Have Another: Ravens CB Marcus Peters Signs Bud Light Deal

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters became a social media sensation when he jumped into the stands in Buffalo and chugged a beer with fans. Now, he's being rewarded for those antics. Peters recently signed an endorsement deal with Bud Light, according to Fox Business. He will serve as an ambassador of the brand. New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate and Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Eric Fisher also signed endorsement deals with Bud Light.

Todd Karpovich

by

Robbo15_

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Arik Armstead

The free-agent market for pass rushers in getting increasingly thin because teams are willing to use the franchise tag to retain talent.San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead could fall into that category. However, if he does make it to free agency, the Ravens would definitely be intrigued.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Open As AFC North Favorites, Second to Win Conference Title

The Ravens are favored to repeat as AFC North champions and are second behind the Kansas City Chiefs to advance to the Super Bowl. Baltimore opened as a 4/11 favorite to win the division, ahead of the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers (each at 15/4) and the Cincinnati Bengals, according to BetOnline. While Kansas City is favored to win the AFC championship at 3/1, the Ravens are right behind them at 7/2, followed by the New England Patriots (6/1), Houston Texans (12/2) and Cleveland Browns (14/1).

Todd Karpovich

by

MAM

Ravens Mock Draft Prediction Part 7: Penn State Defensive End Yetur Gross-Matos

The Ravens want to boost their pass rush and with the free-agency market growing increasingly thin and more expensive, they'll likely have to fill that void through the NFL Draft. The latest player being linked to Baltimore with the 28th overall selection is Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos. At 6-5, 264 pounds, Gross-Matos could create huge matchup problems for offensive lineman. Last season as a junior, Gross-Matos finished with 40 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks and seven additional quarterback hits.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Has A Clear Offseason Plan ... Get Better in Every Facet

Just days after the Ravens were upset by the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs, quarterback Lamar Jackson had a meeting with coach John Harbaugh about how he can get better this offseason. Considering Jackson was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, the conversation wasn't very long. Jackson has continuously impressed his coaches and teammates with his work ethic and he has a clear plan to improve his speed, accuracy and strength before the 2020 season kicks off.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Kyle Van Noy

One player that could interest the Ravens is New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who is an unrestricted free agent. Van Noy, who turns 29 on March 26, has a solid motor and his price tag could be lower than other free-agent pass rushers, such as Jadeveon Clowney who is looking for a $20 million per season. Van Noy was a key player for the Patriots and finished with 15.5 sacks and 34 quarterback over the past three seasons.

Todd Karpovich

by

Ravens420

Ravens Plan to Use Franchise Tag on Linebacker Matt Judon

The Ravens will use the franchise tag on linebacker Matthew Judon, according to multiple reports. However, the designation doesn't mean he will remain with the team.The Ravens could consider trading Judon if they get an appealing offer of drafts picks. The franchise tag, which will cost the Ravens just over $16 million, will also allow general manager Eric DeCosta more time to possibly work out a new deal for Judon.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW