Ravens-Steelers Week 8 Fantasy Outlook

The Ravens and Steelers have a Week 8 showdown for first place in the AFC North.

Here are some Fantasy Football implications, according to SI's Michael Fabiano.

Quarterbacks

Sit'Em

Pittsburgh: Ben Roethlisberger

Fabiano's Take: "I'm on the fence about Roethlisberger this week. On the one hand, the Ravens have allowed over 20 fantasy points a game to opposing field generals. However, Patrick Mahomes and Carson Wentz are the lone players to produce more than 18.8 points against them. On the flip side, Big Ben has averaged 233 yards and 14.9 points in his last three games. He's also scored fewer than 15 fantasy points in eight of 11 career games against the Ravens in Baltimore. At best, he’s a risk-reward, low-end starter."

Wide Receivers

Sit'Em

Pittsburgh: Chase Claypool

Fabiano's Take: "Claypool is tough to sit during the bye weeks, but his usage went way down last week with Diontae Johnson back in the lineup. If D.J. is active once again, Claypool will be tough to trust. The rookie has had a max of four targets in games Johnson has played, and that's not going to get it done for fantasy fans. Also keep in mind that Baltimore is fresh off a bye week and have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to receivers lined out wide. What's more the position has averaged 73 yards with just two touchdowns."

Tight Ends

Sit'Em

Pittsburgh: Eric Ebron

Fabiano's Take: "Ebron put up a nice stat line last week, catching six passes and scoring 11 fantasy points in a win over the Titans. I wouldn't chase the points though, as Ebron has put up fewer than eight fantasy points in four of his first six games with the Steelers. He also has a tough matchup next on the slate, as Pittsburgh travels to Baltimore for a huge AFC North battle. Their defense hasn't given up more than 14.7 fantasy points to a tight end this season, and that was Travis Kelce in Week 3. I'd temper expectations."

Kickers

Sit'Em

Pittsburgh: Chris Boswell

Fabiano's Take: "Boswell has been very steady for fantasy fans, scoring at least eight fantasy points in all but one of his first six games. However, this week, Boswell is a fade for me based on a tough matchup against the Ravens. Their defense has allowed just five field goals and the fewest fantasy points per game (3.7 PPG) to opposing kickers. In fact, just one kicker has scored more than five fantasy points against Baltimore through six games."

Defense

Sit ‘Em

Ravens D/ST vs. Steelers

Fabiano's Take: "Baltimore’s defense should be fresh off a bye week, and the addition of DL Yannick Ngakoue makes this unit even more formidable. With that being said, I’d still fade this team with a matchup against the Steelers up next. Defenses have averaged the fifth-fewest points against Ben Roethlisberger and his offense, which has averaged more than 30 points per game. The Steelers are also tied for the third-fewest sacks allowed."