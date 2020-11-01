Ravens Can't Overcome Jackson's Miscues in Loss to Steelers

BALTIMORE — The Pittsburgh Steelers remained undefeated and took full control of the AFC North with a 28-24 victory over the Ravens in Week 8.

"We didn’t play well enough to win the game in the end," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I thought we fought hard [and] competed very well. He played hard. He made a lot of plays. The turnovers, obviously, were disappointing. You don’t … That’s the difference in the game in some ways, obviously. And that’s part of it.

"We’re disappointed with that part of it. We’re very happy with other parts of it. I thought he competed, made a lot of great throws and runs and things like that. So, it’s a mixed bag in that sense, but of course we’re not pleased with losing the turnover battle. That’s something that we always want to win.”

Here's a breakdown of the game.

How It Happened

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had four crucial turnovers — two interception and two fumbles — that allowed Pittsburgh to take control of the game.

He threw a pick-six on the Ravens' first possession and also fumbled on the Steelers 4-yard run line that killed a potential scoring drive.

Jackson's second interception early in the third quarter led to a Steelers' touchdown that cut Baltimore's lead to 17-14.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the rest of the Steelers finally found his rhythm and was effective spreading the Ravens out.

A 1-yard run by James Connor gave the Steelers a 21-17 lead with 5:38 left in the third quarter.

Jackson's 3-yard touchdown pass to Brown gave the Ravens the 24-21 lead. It also helped ease the disappointment of a holding penalty on center Matt Skura that nullified a 20-yard touchdown run by Jackson earlier in the drive.

However, Roethlisberger responded with a 8-yard touchdown pass to rookie Chase Claypool for a 28-24 lead with 7:29 left in the game. That capped an 8-play, 80-yard scoring drive that the Ravens helped extend with two critical penalties, including a 20-yard pass interference infraction on cornerback Marlon Humphrey that put the Steelers in the red zone.

The Ravens drove to the Steelers 8-yard line on the ensuing drive but fell short on a 4th and 3 with two minutes remaining. Pittsburgh took over on downs and managed to stave off a late Ravens rally.

Baltimore managed to get the ball with just under a minute left. Jackson threw a 32-yard pass to Willie Snead that put the ball on the Pittsburgh 23. However, his attempted pass to Snead in the final seconds was broken up by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

"I was just locked in on the ball and trying to attack it," Snead said. "It just felt like a bang-bang play."



Jackson completed 13 of 29 pass attempts for 208 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions (63.6 rating) and was sacked four times. He ran for 65 yards on 16 carries.

The Ravens were effective when they ran the ball. Baltimore finished with 265 yards on 47 carries, but the team could not overcome Jackson's mistakes.

Play of the Game

When Ravens faced a 4th and 3 at the Steelers 8 at the game's final two-minute warning. Jackson tried to find a seam but ran into a gang of Steelers defenders and managed one yard before fumbling the ball.

Difference Makers

Steelers

— Linebacker Robert Spillane intercepted Jackson on the third play from scrimmage and ran 35 yards for a touchdown. Spillane also led the team with 11 tackles.

— Defensive End Stephon Tuitt had two sacks, nine tackles and three quarterback hits.

— Roethlisberger completed 21 of 32 pass attempts for 182 yards with two touchdowns (101.3 rating). He was sacked twice.

— Defensive end T.J. Watt was a force with five tackles, one sack and five quarterback hits.

Ravens

— Rookie running back J.K. Dobbins had a breakout game, finishing with 113 yards on 15 carries. He should be a huge force moving forward.

— Fellow running back Gus Edwards also was solid and ran hard against a fierce Steelers' front seven. Edwards finished with 87 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown.

— Wide Receiver Willie Snead, was a key possession receiver and finished with five receptions for a season-high 106 yards.

— Kicker Justin Tucker converted a 51-yard field-goal attempt as time expired in the first half to give Baltimore a 17-7 lead.

— Cornerback Marcus Peters recovered from a pass interference penalty by stripping the ball from rookie Chase Claypool and recovering the ensuing fumble.

— Safety DeShon Elliott sacked Roethlisberger on a 3rd and 12, forcing a key punt. Elliott has three sacks on the year.

— Wide Receiver Miles Boykin caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Jackson early in the second quarter that tied the game 7-7.

What It Means

Steelers: Pittsburgh improves to 7-0 and had taken full control of the AFC North. The Steelers control their own destiny for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Ravens: Baltimore fell to 5-2 and 2-1 in the division. Jackson had another inconsistent performance and the Ravens. However, Baltimore is still in solid shape for a postseason run.

Other Notes

Stanley Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who signed a five-year, $98.75 million last week, was carted off the field in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a season-ending ankle injury.

"It's a tough loss. I feel bad for Ronnie," Harbaugh said. "The main thing is he wants to play, he wants to be a part of it."

Stanley was hit by defensive end T.J. Watt as he planted his foot and he went down in a heap at midfield. The entire Ravens sideline emptied and players from both teams clapped for Stanley as he was carted away with an air cast on his leg.

Judon Ejected

Ravens linebacker Matt Judon was ejected in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers for making contact with an official.

The situation unfolded when Baltimore cornerback Marcus Peters and Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson exchanged words and shoved one another near Baltimore's sideline with just over five minutes left in the half. Peters also appeared to headbutt Johnson a few times.

Judon intervened by pushing Johnson to the sideline that ignited another skirmish. Judon's arm appeared to make contact with the official as players were separated and he was consequently disqualified from the game.

“I would never intentionally make contact with an official," Judon said. "I was attempting to free my arm as I was being held back, and I inadvertently contacted the official’s arm. My emotions were running high in the moment, and I take full responsibility for what happened. I need to do a better job of keeping my cool and not doing anything that negatively affects my team.”

More Turnovers

Baltimore's defense has forced a turnover in 20 consecutive games — the longest active streak in the NFL.