Ravens-Steelers Instant Reaction

BALTIMORE — Gus Edwards has played mostly a quiet role behind Mark Ingram this season.

However, the Ravens' second-year running back showed he is more than capable of carrying the load.

Edwards rumbled for 130 yards on 21 carries in a28-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale. He got the bulk of work with Ingram on the sideline with a calf injury.

Edwards did have a fumble on the Ravens' opening drive of the third quarter that led to a 26-yard field goal by Chris Boswell.

Edwards could play the pivotal role in the playoffs, especially if the injury to Ingram lingers. But Edwards will still get his carries, regardless of Ingram's availability.

Edwards led the Ravens in rushing as a rookie last season with 718 yards and two touchdowns on 137 carries. Despite not playing until Week 6, Edwards finished fifth in the NFL in rushing yards by a rookie running back (second among undrafted players behind Denver’s Phillip Lindsay).

Overall, Baltimore ran for 224 yards against the stout front seven of Pittsburgh.

Defense Shines

Even with defensive tackle Brandon Williams and Pro-Bowl safety Earl Thomas held out of the game, the Ravens defense still shined.

Baltimore held the Steelers to just 168 yards of total offense.

Matthew Judon had a strip sack on Devlin Hodges that was picked up by Michael Pierce at the Steelers' 23. That set up a 8-yard touchdown run by Justice Hill with 21 seconds that gave the Ravens a 16-7 lead at the half.

Baltimore also scored a touchdown on a fumble by Pittsburgh punter Jordan Berry and registered a safety.

Hodges was 9 of 25 for 95 yards (47.9 rating).

Postseason Outlook

The Ravens have home-field advantage throughout the postseason, which should bode well for them.

The New England Patriots were upset by the Dolphins in the final week, which opened the door for the Kansas City Chiefs to take over the No. 2 seed.

The Patriots will host Tennessee and Buffalo travels to Houston. Baltimore gets the lower seed.

Depth

The Ravens showed they have solid depth throughout the roster.

They were simply better than the injury plagued Steelers, who were playing without running back James Conner (quad) and center Maurkice Pouncey (knee). Quarterback Mason Rudolph is out with left shoulder injury.

You can't discount Baltimore's performance and character for winning a game that meant absolutely nothing for their playoff seeding, The Steelers had to win for any chance at the postseason, but they've would have been eliminated regardless because Tennessee beat Houston 35-14 and claimed the final spot.