Ravens-Steelers: How to Watch, Matchups, Final Prediction

BALTIMORE — The Ravens and Steelers will battle for first place in the AFC North in their Week 8 matchup at M & T Bank Stadium.

The Steelers (6-0) are the only undefeated team in the NFL, while the Ravens (5-1) dropped a game to the defending Super-Bowl champion, Kansas City Chiefs.

How to Watch: CBS or stream CBS All Access.

Here are the matchup to watch.

Pass Offense

Ravens: Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have been largely inconsistent with the passing game, ranked 31st with 177.8 yards per game. Jackson will face constant pressure against Pittsburgh. Jackson has thrown for 1,135 yards with 10 touchdowns, two interceptions and has already absorbed 15 sacks. Wide receiver Marquise Brown has a team-high 26 receptions for 376 receiving yards with a touchdown. He'll need to stretch the field against Pittsburgh to loosen the pass rush.

Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,446 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions (99.6 qb rating) over six games. He has a talented group of wide receivers with rookie Chase Claypool (18 receptions 333 yards) JuJu Smith-Schuster (32 receptions, 279 yards) and Diontae Johnson (24 receptions, 227 yards). Roethlisberger has been especially adept at getting the ball out quickly. Advantage: Steelers

Run Offense

Ravens: Mark Ingram is likely out with an ankle injury after being unable to practice all week. If Ingram cannot play, the Ravens will rely heavily on Gus Edwards (46 carries, 218 yards, 1 touchdown) and rookie J.K. Dobbins (25 carries, 154 yards 2 touchdowns) to carry the load. Justice Hill has recovered from a thigh injury and could also get some carries. Jackson is a dual-threat and leads the team with 346 yards rushing with a touchdown on 50 carries.

Steelers: James Conner leads the team 451 yards on 95 carries with four touchdowns. Benny Snell Jr. has 167 yards (3.8 yards per carry) as the man back up, but is a solid change-of-pace player. Advantage: Ravens

Pass Defense

Ravens: The Ravens' cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are solid forcing turnovers and they should match up well with Pittsburgh. Safeties Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott have been solid in coverage. Baltimore has managed 13 sacks over the past two games. The addition of Yannick Ngakoue will be an even bigger boost.

Steelers: Jackson will face constant pressure against Pittsburgh, which leads the league with 26 sacks. The Steelers are also solid in the backend with cornerbacks Joe Haden and Steve Nelson, along with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Defensive end T.J. Watt is a game-wrecker and leads the team with 5,5 sacks. Advantage: Even

Run Defense

Ravens: Brandon Williams will be back in the lineup after missing the previous game (reserve/COVID-19 list). Overall, the Ravens are ranked 10th against the run, allowing 109 yards per game. Rookie middle linebacker Patrick Queen has a knack for finding the ball and leads the team with 44 tackles,

Steelers: Defensive linemen Tyson Alualu and Cameron Heyward have grounded the opposition's ground attack. The Steelers are ranked No. 2 in the league, allowing just 68.8 yards rushing per game. Watt is also effective bringing down running backs. Advantage: Steelers

Special Teams

Ravens: Kicker Justin Tucker has converted 13 of 14 field-goal attempts and his only miss was from 61 yards. Rookies Devin Duvernay and James Proche are making an impact in the return game. Punter Sam Koch is averaging almost 46 yards per kick.

Steelers: Kicker Chris Boswell has been solid, converting all nine of his field-goal attempts. Punter Jordan Berry is averaging 50 yards per kick. Ray-Ray McCloud has been explosive, averaging 18.1 yards on punt returns and 26.3 yards on kickoff returns. Advantage: Ravens

Prediction

The Ravens and Steelers rivalry has been highlighted by close games, hard hits and some uncanny plays. This game will not be much different. The overall series has the lowest margin of victory among all division opponents since 2008 at 7.3 points. The Ravens are coming off a bye and had an extra week to prepare. The Steelers had a hard-fought 27-24 win over the previously undefeated Titans in Week 7. This game could come down to a field goal and Baltimore has the best kicker in the business with Justin Tucker.

Final Score: Ravens 24, Steelers 23