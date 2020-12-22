Can The Ravens Rely on The Steelers to Help With Playoff Run?

BALTIMORE — The Ravens will be cheering for their archnemesis down the final stretch of the season.

That's because the Pittsburgh Steelers will play a key role in Baltimore's hopes to make the playoffs this season.

The Ravens (9-5) currently hold the eighth spot in the seven-team AFC postseason field behind No. 5. Cleveland (10-4), No. 6. Indianapolis (10-4) and No. 7 Miami (9-5).

Baltimore needs one of those teams to lose one of their final two games of the season. Pittsburgh (11-3) plays the Colts in Week 16 and then finishes on the road against the Browns in the finale. A Steelers win would catapult the Ravens into one of those playoff spots, as long as Baltimore wins its final two games.

However, it won't be easy.

After winning its first 11 games of the year, Pittsburgh lost its third straight matchup Monday night to the woeful Bengals, 27-17. The Steelers fell to the third seed behind Buffalo (11-3).

So, when asked whether the Ravens would be Steelers' fans over the final two weeks, coach John Harbaugh answered in the affirmative.

“Of course, we want to get into the playoffs," Harbaugh said "So, we know that we need some help, but the focus, really, for us, is going to be on taking care of our business. It doesn’t matter what anybody else does if we don’t take care of our job, and our job is to win.

"So, we’ve got to find a way to win this week – that’s 100% exactly what we’ll be locked in on and focused on. Everything else is not something that we can control, but we can control how we play. We need to play our best football next week to win that game.”

The Ravens have won three consecutive games and finished the season at home against the New York Giants (5-9) and on the road against Cincinnati (3-10). Baltimore has to take care of its own business or the other results won't make a difference.

"We know we have a big challenge in front of us, as far as what we need to accomplish," Harbaugh said. "We have a chance to pursue our goals, and that’s what we’re focused on right now."