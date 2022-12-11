Ravens — Steelers Pregame Notes: Marcus Williams Back in the Mix

BALTIMORE — In addition to running back J.K. Dobbins, the Ravens activated safety Marcus Williams from injured reserve to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14.

Williams suffered a broken wrist in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals. He still leads the team with three interceptions.

He played in four games before deciding to have another procedure on the injured knee. Dobbins has 123 yards rushing with a touchdown and has also caught six passes for 39 yards and a score.

In a pair of corresponding moves, the Ravens waived veteran running back Mike Davis and placed cornerback Daryl Worley (hamstring) on injured reserve.

Is Lamar Jackson Out Until Christmas Eve?

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may not play again until Christmas Eve because of a sprained knee, according to a report by ESPN.

Jackson was listed as "doubtful" for the Week 14 game against the Steelers and the Ravens have not released any information as far as how long he will be out.

He was injured in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos when he was thrown to the ground on a sack by Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper.

If the report is valid, Jackson would miss games against the Steelers and Browns. He would return for the home game against the Falcons on Dec. 24.

Tyler Huntley will be the starter with Jackson out. Anthony Brown was elevated from the practice squad to be the backup.

Stanley Also Set to Return

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley appears ready to get back in the lineup for the key Week 14 matchup against the Steelers.

Stanley has missed the past two games with an ankle injury. He'll be a valuable addition against the Steelers, who boast an aggressive pass rush with T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Cameron Heyward.

Some other key players on the offensive line are listed as questionable.

Tackle/guard Patrick Mekari is dealing with a toe injury.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler, who is having an exceptional season, has an injured knee. Both were able to practice Friday.

Inside linebacker Patrick Queen had to be carted off the field last week against the Broncos and is listed as questionable. Queen said on Wednesday that he should be able to play against Pittsburgh.

Baltimore elevated safety Ar'Darius Washington from the practice squad