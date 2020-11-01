SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Ravens-Steelers Pregame Notes, Inactives

Todd_Karpovich

BALTIMORE — Ravens running back Mark Ingram was ruled out of the Week 8 against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium.

Ingram suffered an ankle sprain Week 6 against the Eagles and has not been able to practice. Ingram is second on the team with 225 yards on 50 carries with a pair of touchdowns.

The Ravens will have to rely heavily on Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins to find some footing against a Steelers' run defense that is ranked second in the league allowing 68.8 yards per game. Last week, Pittsburgh held Tennessee running back Derrick Henry to 70 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown. 

In addition to Ingram, the Ravens other inactives are quarterback Trace McSorley, offensive linemen Ben Bredeson, Trystan Colon-Castillo, defensive end Jihad Ward, and defensive tackles Justin Ellis and Broderick Washington. 

Wide receiver Chris Moore, who has battled a broken finger, could make 2020 debut. Newly acquired defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who now leads the team with five sacks, will play his first game for the Ravens. 

The Steelers inactives are safety Jordan Dangerfield (quadricep), linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III (back), quarterback Josh Dobbs, defensive back Mike Hilton, defensive tackle Carlos Davis, tackle Derwin Gray and tight end Zach Gentry. 

With former Ravens defensive end Chris Wormley on IR, both Henry Mondeaux, who was promoted to the 53-man roster last week, and Isaiah Buggs will be part of the rotation on the defensive line behind Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu. 

Defense, Defense

Baltimore’s defense ranks No. 1 in the NFL in points allowed per game (17.3), while Pittsburgh stands No. 6 (19.7). The Ravens rank No. 8 in scoring (29.8 ppg), while the Steelers are No. 6 (30.5 ppg).

Blitzpurgh

Since 2014, the Steelers have recorded 307 sacks, which is the most sacks among all NFL teams. Pittsburgh has 32 more sacks than the next best team.

Good Fortune?

The Ravens are 5-1 for the third time in franchise history, also achieving this feat during their Super Bowl-winning seasons (2000 & 2012). Additionally, dating back to Week 5 of 2019, Baltimore has won 17 of its last 18 regular-season games

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Preparing For a Revitalized Big Ben Roethlisberger

Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,446 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions (99.6 qb rating).

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Can't Overcome Jackson's Miscues in Loss to Steelers

Pittsburgh improved to 7-0; Baltimore falls to 5-2

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Linebacker Matt Judon Ejected for Making Contact With an Official

Ravens linebacker Matt Judon was ejected from the game against the Steelers for making contact with an official.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Left Tackle Ronnie Stanley Suffers Season-Ending Ankle Injury

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who signed a five-year, $98.75 million last week, was carted off the field in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers with an ankle injury.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Steelers: How to Watch, Matchups, Final Prediction

The Ravens and Steelers will battle for first place in the AFC North in their Week 8 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium.

Todd_Karpovich

Ronnie Stanley Would Be Interested in Investing in Pro Soccer Franchise

Ravens offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley just reached a mammoth deal with the franchise and is looking to possibly expand his horizons beyond football.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Sign Ronnie Stanley to FIve-Year Extension

The Ravens signed left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a five-year extension, which keeps the All-Pro under contract through the 2025 season.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Steelers Week 8 Fantasy Outlook

The Ravens and Steelers have a Week 8 showdown for first place in the AFC North. Here are some Fantasy Football implications.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Release Game-Day Protocols for Fans at M&T Bank Stadium

The Ravens will host approximately 4,000 fans at M&T Bank Stadium on Nov. 1 when the team faces the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Todd_Karpovich

Harbaugh, Tomlin at Center of Ravens-Steelers Heated Battles

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin have been on the front lines for some fierce games.

Todd_Karpovich