Ravens-Steelers Pregame Notes, Inactives

BALTIMORE — Ravens running back Mark Ingram was ruled out of the Week 8 against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers at M & T Bank Stadium.

Ingram suffered an ankle sprain Week 6 against the Eagles and has not been able to practice. Ingram is second on the team with 225 yards on 50 carries with a pair of touchdowns.

The Ravens will have to rely heavily on Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins to find some footing against a Steelers' run defense that is ranked second in the league allowing 68.8 yards per game. Last week, Pittsburgh held Tennessee running back Derrick Henry to 70 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown.

In addition to Ingram, the Ravens other inactives are quarterback Trace McSorley, offensive linemen Ben Bredeson, Trystan Colon-Castillo, defensive end Jihad Ward, and defensive tackles Justin Ellis and Broderick Washington.

Wide receiver Chris Moore, who has battled a broken finger, could make 2020 debut. Newly acquired defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who now leads the team with five sacks, will play his first game for the Ravens.

The Steelers inactives are safety Jordan Dangerfield (quadricep), linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III (back), quarterback Josh Dobbs, defensive back Mike Hilton, defensive tackle Carlos Davis, tackle Derwin Gray and tight end Zach Gentry.

With former Ravens defensive end Chris Wormley on IR, both Henry Mondeaux, who was promoted to the 53-man roster last week, and Isaiah Buggs will be part of the rotation on the defensive line behind Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu.

Defense, Defense

Baltimore’s defense ranks No. 1 in the NFL in points allowed per game (17.3), while Pittsburgh stands No. 6 (19.7). The Ravens rank No. 8 in scoring (29.8 ppg), while the Steelers are No. 6 (30.5 ppg).

Blitzpurgh

Since 2014, the Steelers have recorded 307 sacks, which is the most sacks among all NFL teams. Pittsburgh has 32 more sacks than the next best team.

Good Fortune?

The Ravens are 5-1 for the third time in franchise history, also achieving this feat during their Super Bowl-winning seasons (2000 & 2012). Additionally, dating back to Week 5 of 2019, Baltimore has won 17 of its last 18 regular-season games