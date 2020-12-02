Ravens-Steelers Pregame Notes, Promotions, Inactives

PITTSBURGH — Running backs Mark Ingram and rookie J.K. Dobbins are not activated for the Week 12 game against the Steelers even though both players were eligible to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

This means that Gus Edwards will carry the load in the backfield.

Edwards has made the most of his limited opportunities this season, running for 376 yards on 85 carries with three touchdowns.

"Gus is playing at a very high level," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "He’s a really physical, big back that has gotten better every year. He’s very valuable to what we do, and it’s not just limited to downhill runs. He really kind of runs everything we do, as do all our backs."

Edwards had some of his best games against Pittsburgh.

Edwards ran through the Steelers defense for 130 yards in last year's regular-season finale. Edwards also had 87 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown in Week 8 against Pittsburgh.

The Ravens are missing 16 players because of COVID-19 issues, including quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews, wide receiver Willlie Snead, centers Matt Skura and Par Mekari, outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Pernell McPhee, and defensive linemen Calais Campbell.

As a result, Baltimore promoted 10 players from the practice squad:

Tight ends: Sean Culkin, Eric Tomlinson and Luke Willson

Linebackers: Aaron Adeoye, Chauncey Rivers

Defensive lineman Aaron Crawford

Quarterback Tyler Huntley

Long snapper Nick Moore

Guard R.J. Prince

Running back Ty'Son Williams

The Ravens' only inactives for the game are offensive Jake Rodgers and defensive tackle Brandon Williams.

The Steelers placed four players — running back James Conner, center Maurkice Pouncey, defensive end Stephon Tuitt, and offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins — COVID-19 list. Pittsburgh promoted running back Wendall Smallwood and offensive lineman Anthony Coyle to the active roster.

Pittsburgh's inactives are:

Quarterback Josh Dobbs

Safety Antoine Brooks

Running back Jaylen Samuels

Linebacker Jayrone Elliott