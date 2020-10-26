Ravens-Steelers: Top 5 Games in One of NFL's Best Rivalries

The Ravens and Steelers had some heated battles over the years, elevating the series into one of the NFL's best rivalries.

Pittsburgh holds a 25-23 advantage in the regular season and is 3-1 in the postseason.

Here's a look back at the top five games between the teams

5. Jan. 18, 2009 — AFC Championship Game, Heinz Field

Final Score: Steelers 23, Ravens 14

Analysis: The Ravens suffered one of the most heartbreaking losses in franchise history. Baltimore trailed 16-7 in the fourth quarter but cut into the margin on a 1-yard touchdown run by Willis McGahee with 9:32 remaining. The comeback was cut short when Joe Flacco threw an interception to Steelers safety Troy Polamalu, who returned the ball 40 yards for a touchdown.

Pittsburgh won the Super Bowl with a 27-23 victory over the Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium.

4. Dec. 1, 1996 — Memorial Stadium, Baltimore

Final Score: Ravens 31, Steelers 17

Analysis: The Ravens earned their signature victory in their first season in Baltimore during a rain-soaked game. Rookie offensive lineman Jonathan Ogden added to the spectacle of the afternoon with his first career touchdown reception. Vinny Testaverde threw for 259 yards with three scores. Many of those passes went to Derrick Alexander, who had seven catches for 198 yards and a touchdown. "This is a relief for the whole organization," then-coach Ted Marchibroda said.

3. Sept. 3, 2000 — Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

Final Score: Ravens 16, Steelers 0

Analysis: These weren't your old Ravens, who handed the Steelers their first shutout at home in 11 years. It was also a launching pad for Baltimore's run to the Super Bowl that season. The Ravens showed they had something special on defense and did not allow Pittsburgh to cross midfield the entire first half. Baltimore quarterback Tony Banks supplied the offense with a 54-yard touchdown pass to Qadry Ismail. Matt Stover converted field goals of 23, 26 and 33 yards.

2. Dec. 25, 2016 — Heinz Field

Final Score: Steelers 31, Ravens 27

Analysis: Pittsburgh won the AFC North in dramatic fashion on Christmas night and Antonio Brown delivered the ultimate gift. Brown caught a short pass from Ben Roethlisberger at the Ravens' 1-yard line and narrowly stretched the ball across the goal line for the game-winning touchdown with nine seconds remaining. Baltimore had taken the lead on a 10-yard touchdown run by Kyle Juszczyk with 1:18 left, but the defense could not make a ket stop on the ensuing drive. The Ravens were eliminated from the postseason.

1. Jan. 3, 2015 —AFC Wild Card Game, Heinz Field

Final Score: Ravens 30, Steelers 17

Analysis: The Ravens finally won a playoff game in Pittsburgh after suffering losses in 2008 and 2010. Joe Flacco continued his postseason dominance, throwing for 259 yards with a pair of second-half touchdowns to Torrey Smith and Crockett Gillmore. Steve Smith had five receptions for 101 yards. Linebacker Terrell Suggs put the game away by intercepting Roethlisberger. The Ravens advanced to the AFC championship game where they fell to the Patriots 35-31.