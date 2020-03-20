RavenCountry
Ravens Trade DE Chris Wormley to AFC North Rival Steelers

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens made a rare trade within their division, sending defensive end Chris Wormley and a seventh-round pick in 2021 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2021, according to multiple reports. 

There has been only one other trade between the teams. In 1997, Baltimore traded a seventh-round draft pick in 1998 to Pittsburgh for offensive lineman Bernard Dafney, who appeared in just one game for the Ravens. 

Baltimore has spent the early part of free-agency reshaping its entire defensive line.

First, the Ravens acquired Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell from Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round pick. General manager Eric DeCosta made another huge move by signing Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers to a three-year, $30-million free-agent contracts.

Baltimore also signed free-agent defensive linemen Justin Ellis and Jihad Ward to a pair of one-year deals. 

Wormley, who was selected by Baltimore in the third round (74th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, became expendable with those transactions. He is also in the final year of his contract.

The Ravens add  a much-needed $2.1 million in salary-cap space with the deal. 

Wormley had one of his best seasons in 2019, finishing with 33 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two passes defended. He played a key role in helping Baltimore’s defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

Baltimore also allowed fellow defensive tackle Michael Pierce test the free agent market and he signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Meanwhile, the Steelers had a need after Javon Hargrave left to sign a three-year, $39 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. Isiah Buggs is the only true tackle on the Steelers' roster.

The Ravens could have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL with their key additions.

Campbell, 33, had 31.5 sacks, 44 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries over 48 games for the Jaguars. He has ranked in the top 20 for tackles for a loss in each of the past three seasons and provides Baltimore with an effective interior pass rusher.

Brockers, the Rams' first-round all in 2012, has made at least 50 tackles in each of the past three seasons. He also has 23 sacks over eight years. He is also durable and started all 16 games in six of those past eight seasons. He is also exceptional against the run, an area of pride for the Ravens. 

