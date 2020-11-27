Ravens-Steelers Week 12 Game Pushed Back Until Tuesday, Dec. 1

OWINGS MILLS, Md — The Ravens game in Pittsburgh originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night has been pushed back until Tuesday, Dec. 1.

This means Baltimore's game against Dallas scheduled for Thursday night will also take place later that week.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases among the Ravens, including reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, forced the NFL to scramble and find a safe time for the game.

About a dozen players have tested for the virus over the last five days.

As a result, the Ravens Week 12 game against the Steelers was initially pushed back to Sunday at 1:15 p.m. However, the NFL wanted Baltimore to run more tests and it was finally decided the matchup could be played Tuesday at Heinz Field.

Last week, Ravens backup quarterback Trace McSorley was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. This means Robert Griffin III is the only healthy quarterback on the Ravens active roster. Tyler Huntley, an undrafted rookie from Utah, is on the practice squad.

Jackson, who was the NFL MVP last season, has thrown for 1,948 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions over 10 games this season. He also leads the team with 575 yards rushing.

The Ravens have been dealing with multiple cases of dealing with the coronavirus this week.

Baltimore had 13 players test positive for COVID-19 this week and disciplined a strength coach for not following protocols.

In addition to Jackson, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram, nose tackle Brandon Williams and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee — were not able to travel to Pittsburgh because of COVID-19 issues. Centers Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari, defensive end Calais Campbell and outside linebacker Jihad Ward were later placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to multiple reports.

The Ravens will have to elevate several players from the practice squad to fill out the depleted roster,