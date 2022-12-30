Ravens — Steelers Week 17 Predictions

BALTIMORE — The pundits are mixed with the Ravens and Steelers predictions in Week 17.

Here's the Roundup

Analysis: "The Ravens have already qualified for the playoffs but likely need a win to stay in contention for the AFC North title. The Ravens could hand Steelers coach Mike Tomlin his first losing season with a victory. The Ravens managed to edge the Steelers on the road in the first meeting by playing solid defense and running the football. They'll stick to the script in the rematch."



The Pick: Ravens 16, Steelers 13

Analysis: "It's another prime-time game that won't have many points. These are the top two rush defenses in the second half of the season, but I trust Pittsburgh to generate yards more consistently if Baltimore starts Tyler Huntley again. The Steelers probably won’t get enough help to make the playoffs, but they are playing better than the rest of the No. 7 contenders.”

The Pick: Steelers 16, Ravens 14

Analysis: “The Steelers are still alive, but barely, while the Ravens are pushing for the division title. Baltimore still isn't doing a lot on offense, but the defense is playing well. The Steelers beat the Raiders on a last-minute touchdown to keep their hopes alive. This will be a low-scoring defensive game with the Ravens winning it late.”

The Pick: Ravens 19, Steelers 17

Analysis: "Ravens 27, Steelers 13 “The Ravens are still in contention in the AFC North race, and they’ll remain in contention with a big win over the Steelers.” — Michael David Smith

The Picks:

Smith: Ravens 27, Steelers 13

Florio: Steelers 20, Ravens 17

Simms: Steelers 16, Ravens 13

Analysis: "Of course, this will all depend on the availability of Lamar Jackson, but it may not be a bad move to wait until Jackson’s official designation is announced. In any case, the Steelers have won four of five and have covered four of five, so I think Pittsburgh keeps this one close. In that case, waiting for the line to jump if Jackson is announced as the starter could offer a little more cushion." — Lorenzo Reyes:

The Picks:

Reyes: Ravens 22, Steelers 20

Safid Deen: Steelers 23, Ravens 20

Richard Morin: Steelers 24, Ravens 24

Jarrett Bell: Ravens 23, Steelers 19

Nate Davis: Steelers 19, Ravens 16

Tyler Dragon: Ravens 20, Steelers 16

Analysis: "This will be another one of those low-scoring games the Ravens will be able to pull out. Look for the Ravens to have success running the ball and the Steelers to play hard up until the final whistle because they are still in the playoff hunt and don’t want coach Mike Tomlin to have his first losing season. But like the first meeting in Pittsburgh, a Steelers quarterback will turn the ball over too many times. Instead of Mitch Trubisky throwing three interceptions, it will be rookie Kenny Pickett coughing up the ball." – Mike Preston

The Picks:

Preston: Ravens 13, Steelers 10

Jonas Shaffer: Steelers 17, Ravens 13

Childs Walker: Steelers 19, Ravens 16

Ryan McFadden: Ravens 17, Steelers 14

C.J. Doon: Steelers 17, Ravens 16

Tim Schwartz: Ravens 14, Steelers 13

Analysis: "Let’s all embrace what’s about to happen. The Ravens and Steelers will combine to punt 25 times while rushing 60 times. Accept it.”

The Pick: Ravens 19, Steelers 17

Analysis: "The Ravens have rushed for over 200 yards in each of their past two meetings with the Steelers. But that didn’t hurt the Steelers in the first meeting three weeks ago nearly as much as the three interceptions in Baltimore territory. The Ravens still have a chance for the division title."

The Pick: Steelers 20, Ravens 17