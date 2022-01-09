Ravens-Steelers Week 18 Pregame Notes

BALTIMORE — The Ravens and Steelers still have a lot at stake when they meet in the regular-season finale at M&T Bank Stadium.

Both teams are still alive for the playoffs but they need a lot of help.

The first step is winning the head-to-head matchup.

The Ravens also need the Colts to lose at Jaguars, the Dolphins to lose or tie against the Patriots, and the Chargers to lose at the Raiders.

The Colts haven't won in Jacksonville since 2014.

ESPN's FPI says there's a 3% chance of this occurring

The Steelers also face an uphill battle.

Pittsburgh also needs the Jaguars to defeat the Colts and the Chargers-Raiders can't end in a tie.

Moves

The Ravens signed safety Tony Jefferson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad prior to the game.

Offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith was elevated from the practice squad as COVID replacement for tight end Nick Boyle.

Defensive tackle Isaiah Mack and tight end Tony Poljan are standard PS elevations

The Steelers activated Kendrick Green and Joe Haden off the Reserve/COVID-19 list but added wide receiver James Washington to the list.

So Long, Big Ben

Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger could be playing the final game of his career Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium so it's only fitting the swan song comes against the Ravens.

Roethlisberger has gone 16-10 against the Ravens over his career and has been sacked 61 times — the most by any opponent.

The Ravens would love to send him out with a loss.

“We all know with Ben , I’m not sure it’s going to be his final time," Baltimore defensive coordinator Don Martindale said. "Who knows with Ben, because he’s – and let me expand on that, too, now – he’s like ‘The Terminator.’ You think about in the history of this game, of this rivalry, how many times he’s been hit, and you can picture him – his fans, his writers, his coaches. What they don’t show is him getting up and playing the next play or playing the next series.

"Like, I really think … That’s why I said, I think he’s like ‘The Terminator.’ It’s unbelievable – his resiliency and his toughness. If there’s a Ring of Fame for this game, he’s definitely on it, and people … It’s a credit to him, with all the great players they’ve had there in the past, that he’s going to be mentioned, probably, first or in that Top 5 of players that they’ve had there throughout all these years."