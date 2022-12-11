Skip to main content

Zeitler Will Miss First Game for Ravens

Ravens and Steelers inactive players.

Ravens right guard Kevin Zeitler was ruled inactive for the Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, snapping his steak of appearing in 47 consecutive games.

Zeitler missed two practices this past week with a knee injury. He tested the knee before the game and it was too sore to play in what is expected to be another physical battle with Pittsburgh. 

Inside linebacker Patrick Queen is able to play after being carted off the field last week against the Broncos with a thigh injury.

As expected, quarterback Lamar Jackson was inactive with a knee injury.

Rookie David Ojabo was also inactive and still waiting for his NFL debut. The same with tight end Charle Kolar.

The Ravens' other inactive players are cornerback Pepe Williams, linebacker Josh Bynes and tight end Nick Boyle.

The Steelers inactive players are:

Quarterback Mason Rudolph 

Defensive back Josh Jackson 

Linebacker Malik Reed

Linebacker Mark Robinson

Offensive lineman Kendrick Green  

