Ravens-Steelers: What We Learned

The Ravens fell short on an attempted 2-point conversion in the final seconds in a 20-19 loss to the Steelers in Week 13.

Here's What We Learned.

— After a strong start to the season, Lamar Jackson has been largely inconsistent over the past four games. Jackson was 23 of 37 for 253 yards with a touchdown and an interception for an 80.1 rating against the Steelers. He also ran for 55 yards on eight carries. Jackson has thrown more interceptions over his past four games (9) than he did in his in 2019 when he was named NFL MVP when he had just six picks. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger showed Jackson the importance of getting rid of the ball quicker. Jackson took six sacks, while Roethlisberger deftly avoided Baltimore's pass rush and did not have a turnover, which was the difference in the game.

— Jackson threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Sammy Watkins with 12 seconds left that pulled the Ravens to within one point against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Jackson could not connect with tight end Mark Andrews on the 2-point conversion. The throw was short and Andews did not have the agility to somehow haul in the pass. "We weren't on the same page. That's all," Jackson said. It was a costly error.

— The Ravens' decision to go for the 2-point conversion at the end of the game was largely based on the number of injuries in the secondary, Cornerback Marlon Humphrey was the latest to go down and he could be out for an extended time. The question is how can the Ravens keep winning with the number of injuries that have decimated the roster.

— Baltimore's defense played well for three quarters but showed its age late in the game. The Ravens allowed 17 points in the final quarter. Baltimore also dropped three potential interceptions that could have changed the course of the game.

— The win kept the Steelers playoffs hopes alive and dropped the Ravens out of the top spot in the AFC playoffs. Baltimore is still first place in the AFC because Cincinnati lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 41-22. However, questions surround the Ravens roster and the offense that still cannot figure out how to beat Cover 0.