Ravens Still Facing Questions With Pass Rush

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens addressed several areas of need this offseason, namely with the secondary and offensive line.

However, questions still abound about the pass rush.

Baltimore finished in the bottom third of the league with 34 sacks last year.

Over two games against the Bengals, Baltimore managed to sack Joe Burrow just four times. As a result, he had plenty of time to make plays out of the pocket, throwing for 941 yards with seven touchdowns in 41-17 and 41-21 victories.

The Ravens selected Michigan David Ojabo in the second round of the draft, but he won't be ready to play until later in the season because of a torn Achilles.

Tyus Bowser, who led the team with seven sacks, also is dealing with an Achilles injury and it's still uncertain when he will be ready to play.

Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was second on the Ravens with five sacks and is poised for an even bigger season.

Over two games against the Bengals, Baltimore managed to sack Joe Burrow four times.

Jaylon Ferguson has been largely underwhelming and he could be fighting for a roster spot heading into his fourth year. He has just 4.5 sacks over three seasons.

The Ravens thought they had deal with Za'Darius Smith, but he decided to sign with the Vikings.

They also might try to bring back outside linebacker Justin Houston.

"We could add in free agency,” coach John Harbaugh said. "There are guys out there, like Justin Houston, for instance, who was with us last year. Maybe, that will work out in terms of coming back. Then, the draft. It’s a good draft for pass-rushers and guys who play the edge. We’re looking forward to that as well.”

However, that free-agent market has grown thin, so the Ravens will need the players on the current roster to make more plays.

It will be up to new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to come up with some better schemes.

Baltimore also needs to get more production from the defensive line with the interior pass rush. The addition of Travis Jones in this year' draft should help.