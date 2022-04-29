Skip to main content

Ravens Still Have to Address Glaring Needs in Draft

Baltimore still has holes to fill.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens were able to grab the two best players at their positions — safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum — in the 2022 draft.

However, they still have to address some glaring needs.

The Ravens need to add an edge rusher, defensive lineman and cornerback over the final five rounds.

The good news is Baltimore still has nine more picks. 

The Ravens had an opportunity to take defensive ends  Jermaine Johnson II and George Karlaftis, but they opted to move in a different direction.

GM Eric DeCosta is confident the team will be able to solve more issues on days two and three.

“I don’t want to tip my hand, but I do think there are excellent players available in the next three rounds, really," DeCosta said. "One of our goals with this Draft was to have as many picks as possible. I’m not naïve; I know we’re not going to nail all six fourth-round picks. I’ve read some very intelligent articles about that – how difficult it is to draft in the fourth round – and I do think, though, our goal is to be pretty damn good with these upcoming picks. 

"I think we’ve stacked an excellent board; our scouts and coaches have done a great job, and I think we’re primed to do very well in the next couple of days.”

The Ravens need to focus on upgrading the front end of their defense and that will be the main focus over the next two days. 

Here's are some of the best players still available:

Edge

  • David Ojabo, Michigan
  • Boye Mafe, Minnesota
  • Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State
  • Logan Hall, Houston
  • Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma
  • Drake Jackson, USC

Defensive Tackle

  • Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma 
  • DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
  • Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
  • Matthew Butler, Tennessee
  • Logan Hall, Houston

Cornerback

  • Andrew Booth, Clemson
  • Kyler Gordon, Washington
  • Roger McCreary, Auburn
  • Trey McBride, Colorado State
  • Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

But it's not all defense.

The Ravens could likely use another wide receiver now that Marquise Brown was traded to the Cardinals.

Baltimore needs a third tight end behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle.

The Ravens could also use depth running back and on the offensive line.

Here's a look at some of those best remaining players:

Wide receiver

  • Calvin Austin III, Memphis
  • Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky
  • Skyy Moore, Western Michigan
  • Khalil Shakir, Boise State
  • Christian Watson, North Dakota State
  • George Pickens, Georgia

Tight End

  • Trey McBride, Colorado State
  • Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
  • Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State
  • Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
  • Greg Dulcich, UCLA

Running Back

  • James Cook, Georgia
  • Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
  • Kenneth Walker, Michigan State
  • Breece Hall, Iowa State
  • Kyren Williams, Notre Dame

Offensive Tackles

  • Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan 
  • Daniel Faalele, Minnesota 
  • Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State
  • Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
  • Abraham Lucas, Washington State

The Ravens Ravens remaining picks:

  • 2nd round (45th)
  • 3rd (76th)
  • 4th (110th)
  • 4th (119th)
  • 4th (128th)
  • 4th (130th)
  • 4th (139th)
  • 4th (141st)
  • 6th (196th)

