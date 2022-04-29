Ravens Still Have to Address Glaring Needs in Draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens were able to grab the two best players at their positions — safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum — in the 2022 draft.

However, they still have to address some glaring needs.

The Ravens need to add an edge rusher, defensive lineman and cornerback over the final five rounds.

The good news is Baltimore still has nine more picks.

The Ravens had an opportunity to take defensive ends Jermaine Johnson II and George Karlaftis, but they opted to move in a different direction.

GM Eric DeCosta is confident the team will be able to solve more issues on days two and three.

“I don’t want to tip my hand, but I do think there are excellent players available in the next three rounds, really," DeCosta said. "One of our goals with this Draft was to have as many picks as possible. I’m not naïve; I know we’re not going to nail all six fourth-round picks. I’ve read some very intelligent articles about that – how difficult it is to draft in the fourth round – and I do think, though, our goal is to be pretty damn good with these upcoming picks.

"I think we’ve stacked an excellent board; our scouts and coaches have done a great job, and I think we’re primed to do very well in the next couple of days.”

The Ravens need to focus on upgrading the front end of their defense and that will be the main focus over the next two days.

Here's are some of the best players still available:

Edge

David Ojabo, Michigan

Boye Mafe, Minnesota

Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Logan Hall, Houston

Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

Drake Jackson, USC

Defensive Tackle

Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

Matthew Butler, Tennessee

Logan Hall, Houston

Cornerback

Andrew Booth, Clemson

Kyler Gordon, Washington

Roger McCreary, Auburn

Trey McBride, Colorado State

Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

But it's not all defense.

The Ravens could likely use another wide receiver now that Marquise Brown was traded to the Cardinals.

Baltimore needs a third tight end behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle.

The Ravens could also use depth running back and on the offensive line.

Here's a look at some of those best remaining players:

Wide receiver

Calvin Austin III, Memphis

Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky

Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Khalil Shakir, Boise State

Christian Watson, North Dakota State

George Pickens, Georgia

Tight End

Trey McBride, Colorado State

Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

Greg Dulcich, UCLA

Running Back

James Cook, Georgia

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

Kenneth Walker, Michigan State

Breece Hall, Iowa State

Kyren Williams, Notre Dame

Offensive Tackles

Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Abraham Lucas, Washington State

The Ravens Ravens remaining picks:

2nd round (45th)

3rd (76th)

4th (110th)

4th (119th)

4th (128th)

4th (130th)

4th (139th)

4th (141st)