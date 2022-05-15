Skip to main content

Ravens Still Need Depth at Cornerback

Baltimore has dealt with injuries in the secondary.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are optimistic Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters will be ready for the upcoming season. 

They also selected two cornerbacks in the fourth round — Jalyn Armour-Davis from Alabama and Demarion Williams from Houston. 

Still, Baltimore needs more depth because of potential injuries — a challenge the team knows well after last season. 

There are several impactful free agents available and GM Eric DeCosta might be tempted to make a move for one of these players.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The top players available are James Bradberry, Joe Haden, Trae Waynes, Kyle Fuller, Kevin King, Xavier Rhodes, A.J. Bouye and Janoris Jenkins.

Any of these players would provide depth and experience to the secondary. 

The Ravens could add a veteran before training camp, but they like Davis and Williams. It would also be costly to add a veteran, but it's a move that might be needed. 

"A few weeks ago, Coach [Harbaugh] was working through the board, looking at corners and came in and said, ‘You know what? I was really nervous about the position, but now having seen these guys, I feel like there’s enough guys that we can take a few of these guys and really improve our depth,'" GM Eric DeCosta said. "We may not be done, but we do see that now we have guys that can go out there and practice right away. We know we’re going to get Marcus back; we know we’re going to get Marlon back, but these guys provide a nice buffer for us in the short term.”

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

USATSI_16758240 (1)
News

Marcus Williams Already Named Ravens Most Underrated Player

By Todd Karpovich22 hours ago
Nick_Boyle_Cover
News

Ravens Tight End Nick Boyle Takes One for the Team

By Todd KarpovichMay 14, 2022
1185349719-2
News

Ravens Notebook: A Deeper Dive Into 2022 Schedule

By Todd Karpovich19 hours ago
usa_today_17300809.0
News

Ravens Win Total Projection With 2022 Schedule

By Todd KarpovichMay 13, 2022
usa_today_13768380.0
News

Top Five Games of the Ravens 2022 Season

By Todd KarpovichMay 13, 2022
1160461513
News

After Early Lull, Ravens Schedule Gets intriguing

By Baltimore RavensMay 12, 2022
DOZHFBS3ZZHTVL44PVPUFG5SKY
News

Ravens 'Runaway Favorite in AFC North'

By Todd KarpovichMay 12, 2022
USATSI_17300826
News

A Look at Ravens 2022 Opponents Heading Into Schedule Release

By Todd KarpovichMay 12, 2022