Ravens Still Need Depth at Cornerback

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are optimistic Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters will be ready for the upcoming season.

They also selected two cornerbacks in the fourth round — Jalyn Armour-Davis from Alabama and Demarion Williams from Houston.

Still, Baltimore needs more depth because of potential injuries — a challenge the team knows well after last season.

There are several impactful free agents available and GM Eric DeCosta might be tempted to make a move for one of these players.

The top players available are James Bradberry, Joe Haden, Trae Waynes, Kyle Fuller, Kevin King, Xavier Rhodes, A.J. Bouye and Janoris Jenkins.

Any of these players would provide depth and experience to the secondary.

The Ravens could add a veteran before training camp, but they like Davis and Williams. It would also be costly to add a veteran, but it's a move that might be needed.

"A few weeks ago, Coach [Harbaugh] was working through the board, looking at corners and came in and said, ‘You know what? I was really nervous about the position, but now having seen these guys, I feel like there’s enough guys that we can take a few of these guys and really improve our depth,'" GM Eric DeCosta said. "We may not be done, but we do see that now we have guys that can go out there and practice right away. We know we’re going to get Marcus back; we know we’re going to get Marlon back, but these guys provide a nice buffer for us in the short term.”