Ravens Have Stockpile of Picks in 2020 NFL Draft

The Ravens have an opportunity to add depth across their roster with nine selections in the 2020 NFL Draft.

With the recent trade of tight end Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore's upcoming draft looks like this:

— First round: 28th overall

— Second round: 55th (from Falcons)

— Second round: 60th

— Third round: 92nd

— Third round: 106th (compensatory pick)

— Fourth round: 129th (from Patriots)

— Fourth round: 134th

— Fifth round: No. 171th (from Vikings)

— Seventh round: No. 225th (from Jets)

The Ravens will use some of those selections to find a linebacker, wide receiver, depth on the offensive line and potentially a tight end and cornerback.

The Ravens have already been one of the busiest teams leading up to the new league year.

In the past week, the Ravens have:

– Announced the retirement of eight-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Marshal Yanda on March 11.

— Placed the franchise tag on linebacker and sacks leader Matt Judon, which will cost the franchise $15.8 million in 2020.

— Acquired defensive end Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

— Gave contract tenders to center Matt Skura and running back Gus Edwards as restricted free agents.

— Traded Hurst and a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Atlanta Falcons for second- and fifth-round selections in this year’s NFL Draft.

These moves take some pressure off the Ravens and will allow GM Eric DeCosta the flexibility to make moves during the draft to add more playmakers capable of making an immediate impact.