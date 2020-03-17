RavenCountry
Ravens Have Stockpile of Picks in 2020 NFL Draft

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have an opportunity to add depth across their roster with nine selections in the 2020 NFL Draft.

With the recent trade of tight end Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore's upcoming draft looks like this:

— First round: 28th overall

— Second round: 55th (from Falcons)

— Second round: 60th

— Third round: 92nd

— Third round: 106th (compensatory pick)

— Fourth round: 129th (from Patriots)

— Fourth round: 134th

— Fifth round: No. 171th (from Vikings)

— Seventh round: No. 225th (from Jets)

The Ravens will use some of those selections to find a linebacker, wide receiver, depth on the offensive line and potentially a tight end and cornerback.

The Ravens have already been one of the busiest teams leading up to the new league year.

In the past week, the Ravens have:

– Announced the retirement of eight-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Marshal Yanda on March 11. 

— Placed the franchise tag on linebacker and sacks leader Matt Judon, which will cost the franchise $15.8 million in 2020. 

— Acquired defensive end Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

— Gave contract tenders to center Matt Skura and running back Gus Edwards as restricted free agents.

— Traded Hurst and a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Atlanta Falcons for second- and fifth-round selections in this year’s NFL Draft. 

These moves take some pressure off the Ravens and will allow GM Eric DeCosta the flexibility to make moves during the draft to add more playmakers capable of making an immediate impact. 

Ravens Boost Defensive Line With Addition of Michael Brockers

The Ravens secured a three-year, $30-million deal with Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers, according to multiple reports. The addition of Brockers, 29 will give the Ravens a fierce defensive line with newly signed Calais Campbell and veteran Brandon Williams in the mix. Brockers, the Rams' first-round all in 2012. He has made at least 50 tackles in each of his past three seasons, also has 23 sacks over eight seasons.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Trade Tight End Hayden Hurst to Falcons for Draft Picks

The Ravens traded tight end and former first-round pick Hayden Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round selection to the Falcons for second- and fifth-round picks in this year's draft, according to reports. Hurst spent the past season behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the team's depth chart. Coach John Harbaugh said the goal is to get Hurst more opportunities this upcoming season, but there simply was not enough opportunities and the team could fill the void with the extra draft picks.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Acquire Defensive End Calais Campbell from Jaguars

The Ravens have acquired Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell from Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round pick, according to multiple reports.

Todd Karpovich

Acquisition of Calais Campbell Could Take Ravens to Next Level

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta wants to build the next NFL dynasty. The team has a young roster that includes quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP.DeCosta didn't waste any time correcting some of the team's weaknesses. One of those areas was the pass rush, so DeCosta put together a deal to bring one of the game's top playmakers to Baltimore — Jacksonville defensive end Calais Campbell.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Release Versatile Offensive Lineman James Hurst

Ravens offensive lineman James Hurst, who was suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, released by the team on March 16.Baltimore will add $2.75 million to its salary-cap by parting ways with Hurst.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Place Tender on RFA Center Matt Skura

Center Matt Skura was given a low tender as a restricted free agent by the Ravens, according to a report by the NFL Network. This means Baltimore can match any offer Skura receives from another team. However, the Ravens won't receive any compensation if another team signs Skura and Baltimore does not match the offer. Skura was placed on IR after suffering a knee injury Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. Skura was having his finest season in Baltimore and was ranked as the 22nd best center in pass blocking (63.9), according to Pro Football Focus. Skura also had started 29 consecutive games and was No. 2 in Pro Bowl voting.

Todd Karpovich

What the New Collective Bargaining Agreement Means for Ravens

The he NFL players agreed to the proposed collective bargaining agreement by a 1.5% of the vote, guaranteeing 10 years of labor peace. The deal ensures the league will move forward with a 17-game regular season set to begin no earlier than 2021 and an expansion of the playoff field from 12 to 14 teams. The players are guaranteed higher minimum salaries, better benefits, expanded rosters and practice squads and amendments to the drug and discipline policies. The players also get a bigger share of revenue, rising from 47% to 48% in 2021 and to at least 48.5% in any seasons where 17 regular-season games are played.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Walking Delicate Balance with New Salary Cap

The NFL salary cap for 2020 is $198.2 million per team under the new collective bargaining agreement. The Ravens have already acquired Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell from Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round pick,. Campbell has a base salary of $15 million in 2020. The Ravens also designated outside linebacker Matthew Judon as their 2020 franchise player, which will cost the Ravens just over $15.8 million.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Christian Kirksey

Even with the recent franchise tag on Matt Judon, the Ravens still need to add a play-making linebacker. GM Eric DeCosta is looking to add depth via free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft.One player that unexpectedly hit the market is Christian Kirksey, who was recently released by the Cleveland Browns. At 27, Kirksey could have some of his best football ahead of him.

Todd Karpovich

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Maven Publishers Weigh In

Six wide receivers were drafted in the first round of our latest 2020 mock draft! See what each team's local expert has to say about their potential draft pick.

Todd Karpovich

