Can the Ravens Control the Clock to Keep Mahomes Off the Field?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Sometimes the only way to contain Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is to keep him off the field.

If the Ravens can get their running game revved up, they could control the clock and set the tempo of the game.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman contends the team will try to maintain a balanced offense against the Chiefs with running and throwing the ball.

“We want to run it and throw it," Roman said. "I really think that you can’t be a one-trick pony. If people want to stop the run, they can just all-out blitz you and just try to fog you with numbers. So, you have to be able to see how the game is going and react accordingly. We want to get our run game improving every week."

Baltimore has fallen short trying to get into a shootout with Kansas City over the past two seasons. Mahomes has completed 62 of 90 pass attempts (68.9%) for 751 yards with five touchdowns and one interception (108.1 rating) in those games.

One week after amassing 107 yards rushing against the Browns, the Ravens broke out for 230 yards on the ground against the Texans. However, Baltimore managed 151 of those yards against Houston in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens are ranked fourth in the NFL, averaging 170.5 yards rushing per game. Quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the team with 99 yards over two games.

Kansas City is ranked 27th against the run, allowing 150.5 yards per game. As a result, Baltimore could find some seams in the Chiefs' offensive line. The Ravens also have four capable running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hil — that share the load and can wear down opponents.

"I thought we made a good step last week," Roman said. "We need to make another step this week. Keeping [Patrick] Mahomes off the field, obviously, is always a positive. So, all those things can factor into a victory.”