Ravens: Strategy to Beat Rams

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens (8-2) look to extend their six-game winning streak in a Week 12 game with the Los Angeles Rams (6-4) on Monday Night Football. Baltimore is favored by 3.5 points but this could be a tough matchup. 

Here are some keys to a victory:

1. Contain Donald

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is a game-wrecker. The Ravens will have to use a tight end to help the offensive line contain him. Baltimore left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) was on the injury report last week, but he should be available to play. The Ravens also have to be wary fellow defensive linemen in Michael Brockers and Dante Fowler Jr., both of whom can wreak havoc in the backfield. 

2. Establish the Run

The Ravens have the league's top ranked running attack, averaging 203.8 yards per game. Quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the way with the read-option. The Rams have watched plenty of film on Jackson and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips will try to confuse Jackson with multiple packages. Los Angeles is ranked fifth against the run, allowing 89.5 yards per game. However, Jackson has punished teams through the air when the stack the box. Baltimore can rotate three running backs -- Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill -- to ideally wear the Rams down. 

3. Enemy Lines

Rams safety Eric Weddle is not a huge playmaker anymore, but he is still one of the sharpest players in the league. He also spent three seasons in Baltimore and knows some of the tendencies of the offense. While that storyline was downplayed leading up to this game, Weddle will be closely watching Jackson to pick up on his tendencies when moving the ball. The Ravens have cornerback Marcus Peters, who was acquired from Los Angeles earlier this season. He could potentially use the same strategy as Jared Goff, who has 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. 

