Delving Deeper Into Baltimore Ravens Strength of Schedule
Todd Karpovich
The Baltimore Ravens have the easiest path to the playoffs, according to their strength of schedule.
However, the numbers can be deceiving because several teams that were mired at the bottom of the standings could be much improved this season.
Each NFL team plays six games within their division and 10 games out of the division. Those figures often yield wildly different results. The Ravens are the only NFL team favored in every game, according to the early lines released by BetOnline.
Overall, Baltimore's opponents for the upcoming season had a .438 winning percentage last year, which includes the Bengals who finished a league-worst 2-14. As a result, Cincinnati had the top pick in this year's NFL Draft and selected LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who has the potential to quickly change their fortunes.
Incidentally, two other AFC North teams are right behind the Ravens with the easiest schedules. The Pittsburgh Steelers have the second-easiest road at .457, followed by the Dallas Cowboys (.459), Cleveland Browns (.461) and Washington Redskins (.465). All of those teams will meet this season because the AFC North goes head-to-head with the NFC East.
The Ravens, however, are ranked just 16th with their out-of-division schedule. Those opponents went a combined .500 last year. The Bengals (.413) have the easiest out-of-division schedule and the Philadelphia Eagles (.591) have the most difficult slate of games.
Baltimore (.333) is ranked 30th with its AFC North schedule. The Ravens finished the season at 14-2, followed by Steelers (8-8), Browns (6-10) and Bengals (2-14). The Arizona Cardinals (.688) have the most difficult in-division schedule in the NFC West and the Eagles (.333) have the easier slate of games.
Full Strength of Scheule
IN-DIVISION
1. Arizona .688
2. Detroit .646
3. L.A. Rams .615
4. Miami .604
5. Cincinnati .583
6. Seattle .573
7. Carolina .563
N.Y. Jets .563
9. Chicago .552
10. Jacksonville .542
L.A. Chargers .542
12. San Francisco .531
13. Atlanta .521
Indianapolis .521
Tampa Bay .521
16. Minnesota .510
17. Buffalo .500
Cleveland .500
Denver .500
Las Vegas .500
21. Tennessee .479
22. Houston .458
New England .458
Pittsburgh .458
25. Green Bay .448
26. Washington .438
27. N.Y. Giants .417
28. Kansas City .396
New Orleans .396
30. Baltimore .333
31. Dallas .333
32. Philadelphia .313
OUT OF DIVISION
1. Philadelphia .591
2. New England .584
3. Kansas City .563
4. Houston .553
5. New Orleans .547
6. Buffalo .541
7. Green Bay .538
8. Dallas .534
9. Atlanta .528
10. San Francisco .525
11. N.Y. Giants .522
12. Denver .519
Minnesota .519
14. N.Y. Jets .516
15. Tennessee .509
16. Baltimore .500
17. Las Vegas .494
18. Indianapolis .491
Tampa Bay .491
20. Miami .484
21. Chicago .481
Washington .481
23. Seattle .469
24. Jacksonville .466
25. Carolina .463
L.A. Chargers .463
27. L.A. Rams .456
Pittsburgh .456
29. Detroit .453
30. Cleveland .438
31. Arizona .416
32. Cincinnati .413
OVERALL
1. New England .537
2. N.Y. Jets .533
3. Miami .529
4. San Francisco .527
5. Atlanta .525
Buffalo .525
Detroit .525
8. Arizona .518
Houston .518
10. L.A. Rams .516
Minnesota .516
12. Denver .512
13. Chicago .508
Seattle .508
15. Green Bay .504
16. Indianapolis .502
Tampa Bay .502
18. Carolina .500
Kansas City .500
20. Tennessee .498
21. Las Vegas .496
22. Jacksonville .494
23. L.A. Chargers .492
24. New Orleans .490
25. Philadelphia .486
26. N.Y. Giants .482
27. Cincinnati .477
28. Washington .465
29. Cleveland .461
30. Dallas .459
31. Pittsburgh .457
32. Baltimore .438
Ravens 2020 Schedule
- Week 1: vs. Cleveland Browns
- Week 2: at Houston Texans
- Week 3: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 4: at Washington Redskins
- Week 5: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 6: at Philadelphia Eagles
- Week 7: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 8: BYE
- Week 9: at Indianapolis Colts
- Week 10: at New England Patriots
- Week 11: vs. Tennessee Titans
- Week 12: at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 13: vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Week 14: at Cleveland Browns
- Week 15: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Week 16: vs. New York Giants
- Week 17: at Cincinnati Bengals