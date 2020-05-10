RavenCountry
Delving Deeper Into Baltimore Ravens Strength of Schedule

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens have the easiest path to the playoffs, according to their strength of schedule.

However, the numbers can be deceiving because several teams that were mired at the bottom of the standings could be much improved this season.

Each NFL team plays six games within their division and 10 games out of the division. Those figures often yield wildly different results. The Ravens are the only NFL team favored in every game, according to the early lines released by BetOnline. 

Overall, Baltimore's opponents for the upcoming season had a .438 winning percentage last year, which includes the Bengals who finished a league-worst 2-14. As a result, Cincinnati had the top pick in this year's NFL Draft and selected LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who has the potential to quickly change their fortunes. 

Incidentally, two other AFC North teams are right behind the Ravens with the easiest schedules. The Pittsburgh Steelers have the second-easiest road at .457, followed by the Dallas Cowboys (.459), Cleveland Browns (.461) and Washington Redskins (.465). All of those teams will meet this season because the AFC North goes head-to-head with the NFC East. 

The Ravens, however, are ranked just 16th with their out-of-division schedule. Those opponents went a combined .500 last year. The Bengals (.413) have the easiest out-of-division schedule and the Philadelphia Eagles (.591) have the most difficult slate of games. 

Baltimore (.333) is ranked 30th with its AFC North schedule. The Ravens finished the season at 14-2, followed by Steelers (8-8), Browns (6-10) and Bengals (2-14). The Arizona Cardinals (.688) have the most difficult in-division schedule in the NFC West and the Eagles (.333) have the easier slate of games. 

Full Strength of Scheule

IN-DIVISION

 1. Arizona .688

 2. Detroit .646

 3. L.A. Rams .615

 4. Miami .604

 5. Cincinnati .583

 6. Seattle .573

 7. Carolina .563

    N.Y. Jets .563

 9. Chicago .552

10. Jacksonville .542

    L.A. Chargers .542

12. San Francisco .531

13. Atlanta .521

    Indianapolis .521

    Tampa Bay .521

16. Minnesota .510

17. Buffalo .500

    Cleveland .500

    Denver .500

    Las Vegas .500

21. Tennessee .479

22. Houston .458

    New England .458

    Pittsburgh .458

25. Green Bay .448

26. Washington .438

27. N.Y. Giants .417

28. Kansas City .396

    New Orleans .396

30. Baltimore .333

31. Dallas .333

32. Philadelphia .313

OUT OF DIVISION

 1. Philadelphia .591

 2. New England .584

 3. Kansas City .563

 4. Houston .553

 5. New Orleans .547

 6. Buffalo .541

 7. Green Bay .538

 8. Dallas .534

 9. Atlanta .528

10. San Francisco .525

11. N.Y. Giants .522

12. Denver .519

    Minnesota .519

14. N.Y. Jets .516

15. Tennessee .509

16. Baltimore .500

17. Las Vegas .494

18. Indianapolis .491

    Tampa Bay .491

20. Miami .484

21. Chicago .481

    Washington .481

23. Seattle .469

24. Jacksonville .466

25. Carolina .463

    L.A. Chargers .463

27. L.A. Rams .456

    Pittsburgh .456

29. Detroit .453

30. Cleveland .438

31. Arizona .416

32. Cincinnati .413

OVERALL

 1. New England .537

 2. N.Y. Jets .533

 3. Miami .529

 4. San Francisco .527

 5. Atlanta .525

    Buffalo .525

    Detroit .525

 8. Arizona .518

    Houston .518

10. L.A. Rams .516

    Minnesota .516

12. Denver .512

13. Chicago .508

    Seattle .508

15. Green Bay .504

16. Indianapolis .502

    Tampa Bay .502

18. Carolina .500

    Kansas City .500

20. Tennessee .498

21. Las Vegas .496

22. Jacksonville .494

23. L.A. Chargers .492

24. New Orleans .490

25. Philadelphia .486

26. N.Y. Giants .482

27. Cincinnati .477

28. Washington .465

29. Cleveland .461

30. Dallas .459

31. Pittsburgh .457

32. Baltimore .438

Ravens 2020 Schedule

  • Week 1: vs. Cleveland Browns
  • Week 2: at Houston Texans
  • Week 3: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
  • Week 4: at Washington Redskins
  • Week 5: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
  • Week 6: at Philadelphia Eagles
  • Week 7: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Week 8: BYE
  • Week 9: at Indianapolis Colts
  • Week 10: at New England Patriots
  • Week 11: vs. Tennessee Titans
  • Week 12: at Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Week 13: vs. Dallas Cowboys
  • Week 14: at Cleveland Browns
  • Week 15: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Week 16: vs. New York Giants
  • Week 17: at Cincinnati Bengals
