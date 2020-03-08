RavenCountry
Ravens Won't Back Down from Expectations

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are embracing the hype surrounding the team.

While the Chiefs are 6-1 favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions, Baltimore is right behind them at 7-1, according to the latest odds released by Caesars Entertainment Corp.

That is motivation for the returning coaches and players.

"Are we capable of winning the whole thing next year? Absolutely, without question." Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said, "Now we have to go do it. And that’s what we’ll be working to do.”

The key is what will Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson do for an encore.

This past season, Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Baltimore also has a strong group of players returning — 12 of the team's 13 Pro Bowlers are under contract. The Ravens are favored to win their third consecutive AFC North title, which also means another trip to the postseason.

Harbaugh is hopeful the team can make a run all the way to the Super Bowl.

"We have had some things that we have had to work against, salary cap-wise and roster-wise and things like that.” Harbaugh said. “Guys have left in free agency, those kinds of things. I think we have done a remarkable job of building this team to where it is right now. 

"I am really proud of what we have been able to do, on the personnel side and the coaching-scheme side. What we have been able to build with the guys that we have had and get the most out of our players [is impressive]. So, let’s take that and move forward. 

Hippopotamus14
Hippopotamus14

The season will be judged by postseason success. No way around it.

