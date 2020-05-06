RavenCountry
Baltimore Ravens Picked to Reach Super Bowl in 4 of Top 8 Scenarios

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens were picked to make the Super Bowl in four of the top eight scenarios by prognosticators BetOnline. 

The potential matchups and odds consist of:

  • New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens, 30/1 
  • San Francisco 49ers vs Baltimore Ravens, 30/1
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Baltimore Ravens, 30/1
  • Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens,  40/1

The top three overall favorites each involve the defending champions, Kansas City Chiefs at 25/1 against either the Saints, 49ers or Buccaneers.

Baltimore and Kansas City will meet in the regular season for a third straight season at M&T Bank Stadium, which is sure to be a prime-time matchup.

The Ravens are coming off the best regular season in franchise history, finishing 14-2 and winning the AFC North crown for a second straight year.

Baltimore also earned the top seed in the playoffs for the first time.

The Ravens have most of their roster intact and are confident that they have enough talent to make a Super Bowl run in 2020 behind reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson at quarterback.

Baltimore broke the single-season NFL rushing record (3,296 yards) and had a league-high 13 players named to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win MVP by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. Jackson is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

However, Baltimore lost to the sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans 28-12 in the divisional round of the playoffs. 

As a result, Jackson has taken some criticism for going one-and-done in the playoffs in each of his first two years in the league. Those shortcomings have been on his mind throughout the offseason.

"In the NFL, the Super Bowl is the biggest thing, the biggest accomplishment to me, and that's what I want," he said in a recent Zoom call with reporters. "I want to be able to lift my teammates to be the best in the world at that time. So, that's what I'm going to do." 

The other Ravens' Super Bowl odds are:

 Philadelphia Eagles vs Baltimore Ravens, 50/1

 Seattle Seahawks vs Baltimore Ravens,  50/1 

 Green Bay Packers vs Baltimore Ravens, 66/1 

 Minnesota Vikings vs Baltimore Ravens,  66/1

 Los Angeles Rams vs Baltimore Ravens, 75/1

  Chicago Bears vs Baltimore Ravens,  80/1 

 Arizona Cardinals vs Baltimore Ravens,  125/1

 Atlanta Falcons vs Baltimore Ravens,  125/1

 New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens,  175/1 

 Detroit Lions vs Baltimore Ravens,  200/1 

 Carolina Panthers vs Baltimore Ravens,  300/1 

 Washington Redskins vs Baltimore Ravens, 350/1

 

