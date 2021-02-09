Ravens Open As 16/1 Favorite to Win Super Bowl LVI

Baltimore looking to take another postseason step.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are an early 16/1 favorite to win Super LVI, the fifth-best odds among all teams, according to BetOnline.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the favorite at 5/1, followed by the Super Bowl champions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at 9/1.

The Ravens made the playoffs this past season for the third consecutive year despite dealing with numerous challenges with COVID-19.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson overcame some early struggles and led the Ravens to five consecutive victories to end the regular season. Jackson threw for 2,757 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions (99.3 rating). He also led the team with 1,005 yards rushing. Jackson became the first quarterback in league history to record two 1,000 yards rushing seasons.

The Ravens produced a franchise-high 24 rushing touchdowns in 2020, surpassing the previous single-season franchise record of 22 in 2009. Baltimore was also solid defensively and finished the regular season ranked seventh in the NFL, allowing 329.8 yards per game.

Baltimore knocked off Tennessee 20-13 in the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs. The Ravens were eliminated by Buffalo 17-3 in the divisional round.

This offseason, Baltimore will look to upgrade a passing attack that was ranked last in the NFL. The team also has several key free agents.

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI (2022)

Kansas City Chiefs 5/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9/1

Buffalo Bills 12/1

Green Bay Packers 12/1

Los Angeles Rams 12/1

San Francisco 49ers 14/1

Baltimore Ravens 16/1

Cleveland Browns 20/1

Seattle Seahawks 20/1

Dallas Cowboys 25/1

Miami Dolphins 25/1

New England Patriots 25/1

Indianapolis Colts 28/1

Los Angeles Chargers 28/1

New Orleans Saints 28/1

Tennessee Titans 28/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 33/1

Arizona Cardinals 40/1

Philadelphia Eagles 40/1

Atlanta Falcons 50/1

Carolina Panthers 50/1

Chicago Bears 50/1

Las Vegas Raiders 50/1

Minnesota Vikings 50/1

Houston Texans 66/1

New York Giants 66/1

Washington Football Team 66/1

Cincinnati Bengals 75/1

Denver Broncos 75/1

Detroit Lions 75/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 75/1

New York Jets 75/1