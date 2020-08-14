Ravens an 'obvious choice' as one of Super Bowl favorites

The 2020 Ravens could be the most-hyped team in franchise history.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is coming off a record-setting season when he was named NFL MVP.

The Ravens have all three running backs on the roster after shattering the single-season rushing record in 2019.

A top-five defense received a further boost with a pair of experienced defensive linemen.

All of that adds up to Super Bowl contender, according to Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr.

"Baltimore is an obvious choice here given their offensive scheme, which hosted by far the most efficient passing and rushing offense in the league last year," Orr writes. "Lamar Jackson will only get better as a passer (and he was certainly good enough a year ago).

"A gigantic built-in advantage for Baltimore was the way they padded an already solid defense with talented veterans like Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe, who, regardless of how their defensive draft picks shake out, should elevate a unit that was fourth in Defense-adjusted Value Over Average a year ago."

The Ravens were picked to make the Super Bowl in four of the top eight scenarios by prognosticators BetOnline.

The potential matchups and odds consist of:

New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens, 30/1

San Francisco 49ers vs Baltimore Ravens, 30/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Baltimore Ravens, 30/1

Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens, 40/1

Baltimore is coming off the best regular season in franchise history, finishing 14-2 and winning the AFC North crown for a second straight year.

The Ravens also earned the top seed in the playoffs for the first time.

Baltimore had a league-high 13 players named to the 2020 Pro Bowl. The Ravens became the first team in NFL history to average 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

The Ravens boosted their defensive line with the addition of Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe. The front seven should further complement a secondary that is among the best in the league.

Baltimore is favored in every regular-season game in 2020, according to the early line released by BetOnline.