Ravens Survive Bills to Clinch Postseason Berth

Todd Karpovich

When the game was on the line, the Baltimore Ravens showed their championship mettle.

On a fourth-and-8 from the Baltimore 16, Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters knocked down a pass from Bills quarterback Josh Allen to John Brown that sealed the 24-17 win.

"That was a great victory," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "Very impressed with the Bills. That’s a team that’s going to be around.”

Baltimore (11-2) clinched a spot in the postseason and is in position to earn the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

The Ravens overcame numerous costly penalties, including a personal foul on defensive tackle Michael Pierce and a pass interference penalty on cornerback Marlon Humphrey on a fourth-and-16 in the final drive. 

"Yeah, my feet got tangled. I have to watch it," Humphrey said. "I was on the positive end of a PI earlier this year, so I can’t really complain.”

The Bills did an effective job shutting down Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who had 40 yards on 11 carries. Jackson also completed 16 of 25 passes for 145 yards with three touchdowns and his first interception since Week 5 against Pittsburgh.

The Ravens defense was even better and sacked Josh Allen six times. Baltimore was also able to overcome several questionable calls that helped the Bills extends drives.

"The pass rush was relentless," Harbaugh said. 

The officials penalized the Ravens nine times for 99 yards. Buffalo had five penalties for 49 yards. 

In the end, the Ravens showed they could win a hard-fought game for the second straight week. Baltimore beat San Francisco 20-17 on a last second field goal by Justin Tucker in Week 13.

This time, the Ravens were able to make a key stop by pressuring Allen into making a throw across the middle to Brown. Peters was able to extend his left arm just enough to knock the ball to the turf. 

Still, Baltimore was held to a season-low 118 yards against Buffalo, which stayed in its zone and kept Jackson contained for most of the game. 

The Ravens still managed to find a way to extend their winning streak to a franchise-record nine game. 

Baltimore entered the game leading the NFL with 207.8 yards per game. Buffalo held them to 118 yards on 33 carries. 

Overall, the Ravens managed 257 yards off of offense, compared to 209 for the Bills.

Harbaugh has said numerous times that he's not concerned with style points. The video of this game won't be very entertaining, but the Ravens will take the win. 

Later in the visiting locker room, Harbaugh congratulated his players on making the postseason and received a tepid response.

“Just getting in isn’t enough," Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon said. 

Ravens Are Battle-Tested, But Are the Bills?

Trevor Woods
1

Baltimore is heading to upstate New York to take on the Buffalo Bills, a team that's having one of their best seasons in over twenty years. The Ravens currently have the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC and have a ton to play for the rest of the year, but the Bills do as well. At 9-3, the Bills are just a game behind the New England Patriots in the AFC East.

Ravens-Bills: What We Learned

Todd Karpovich
1

From a dominant defense to Lamar Jackson managing a game, these Ravens are built for a deep playoff run.

Ravens-Bills: Pregame Notes

Todd Karpovich
0

The stakes are high for both the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills heading into their Week 14 matchup. Baltimore (10-2) can clinch a spot in the postseason with a victory. If the Steelers lose to the Cardinals, the Ravens can also clinch the AFC North with a win. The Bills (9-3) have a firm grasp on a wild-card spot for the playoffs. However, Buffalo is also within striking distance with New England (10-2) for first place in the AFC East.

Ravens Okay Sharing 'Nobody Cares, Work Harder' Motto with Lakers

Todd Karpovich
0

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson often wears a shirt with a slogan that reads "Nobody Cares, Work Harder." It's a reminder for the young Ravens quarterback to keep moving toward his goals despite any adversity. Now, players for the Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA have also adopted the slogan because of its message.

Brandon Carr Is Ravens 2019 Ed Block Award Winner

Todd Karpovich
0

Cornerback Brandon Carr is the Ravens 2019 recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award, which is presented to the player who exemplifies a commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. The award also recognizing a player’s efforts on the field and his ability to overcome adversity.

Week 14: Ravens at Bills: Preview, Prediction

Todd Karpovich
5 0

The Baltimore Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with a victory over Buffalo in Week 14. Baltimore could also win the AFC North if the Pittsburgh Steelers lose to the Arizona Cardinals.

Young Dynamic QBs Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen Square Off in Week 14

Todd Karpovich
3 1

Two of the league's best young quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, will take center stage when the Ravens travel to Buffalo in Week 14 in search of spot in the postseason.

Week 14: Ravens-Bills Game Status

Todd Karpovich
0

The Baltimore Ravens had all 53 players available to practice two days before the Week 14 matchup against Buffalo. Tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) was ruled out for the Bills.

Jackson Named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

Todd Karpovich
1

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the AFC Player of the Month after the Baltimore Ravens went undefeated in November. Jackson threw for 777 yards with 13 touchdowns and no interceptions in four victories over the past month. He completed 76.2 percent (64 of 84) of his pass attempts over that stretch. Jackson also ran for 300 yards on 41 carries with three touchdowns.

Video: Ravens Confident Teams Not Trying to Hurt Jackson

Todd Karpovich
0

Are teams targeting Lamar Jackson with late hits?That was a question raised after the Ravens 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. San Francisco was flagged twice for roughing-the-passer. Ravens coach John Harbaugh had a heated exchange with 49ers safety Marcell Harris after safety Jimmie Ward appeared to tackle Jackson out of bounds, but there was no penalty. Harbaugh had a softer stance this week about the hits on Jackson and whether teams were trying to intentionally hurt him.