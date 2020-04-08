RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Will Ravens 'Take More Swings' at Wide Receiver in Upcoming NFL Draft?

Todd Karpovich

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has said the team needs to "take more swings" at selecting wide receivers to add more playmakers to the current roster.

This year's NFL Draft is deep with talent and DeCosta should be able to find value at this position in multiple rounds.

DeCosta, however, is also confident with the receivers on the current roster. 

Last year, the Ravens selected Marquise Brown with the 25th overall pick and then took Miles Boykin in the third round. Willie Snead inked a one-year, $6-million extension in October, Chris Moore re-signed on a one-year, $1.7 million deal as a free agent last month and Jaleel Scott, a fourth-round pick in 2018, is still playing out his rookie deal. 

The Ravens finished the 2019 regular season with the league's 26th passing attack, averaging 201.6 yards per game.

“We like our receivers, first and foremost. I think Miles and Marquise and Willie  and we brought Chris Moore back, Jaleel – we have some guys that we think are going to make another jump. We really like that room,"DeCosta said. "So, do we feel the urgency? We probably feel that with every position. We want to be the best we can be at every single position. This happens to be a wide receiver class with a lot of really good players, and if we're on the clock and we think that guy is the best player, we'll probably pick him." 

Many draft experts predict the Ravens will take a defensive player with the 28th overall selection, namely at inside linebacker. However, DeCosta could be tempted to take a wide receiver in the second round and one potential option could be Michael Pittman, who starred at USC. 

"It just makes us better, and hopefully we can build our offense to the point where – as we say, to be undefendable and tough to play defense [against]," DeCosta said. "I think there's a lot of opportunities for us to do that. I think our coaches have found some guys they're excited about, and I know our scouts have found some guys they're excited about at the wideout position. So, we'll just see how it falls.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Ranked Second in Pre-Draft NFL Power Rankings Behind Chiefs

The Baltimore Ravens are ranked second behind the Kansas City Chiefs in Sports Illustrated's NFL Power Rankings heading into the draft "The Ravens are among the sharpest roster-builders in the NFL, and that’s continued this offseason with the team landing Calais Campbell for a fifth-round pick and reaping another second-round draft pick by sending spare tight end Hayden Hurst to the Falcons. (Michael Brockers would have been another key add up front on defense, before the deal fell through due to an issue with his physical)," wrote Jenny Vrentas.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Not Deterred By String of Late First-Round Selections in NFL Draft

The Ravens have consistently made their first selection in the NFL draft late in the first round or early in the second round. In seven of the past 10 years, Baltimore has not taken a player earlier than the 25th overall selection. The good news is the Ravens have mostly managed successful records, which prompted the later draft selections.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

With Remaining Free-Agent Market Thin, Ravens Need to Focus on NFL Draft

The Ravens have already had an active offseason, especially with boosting their defense.The team improved the defensive line by acquiring Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars and signing free agents Derek Wolfe, Jihad Ward and Justine Ellis. Baltimore also placed the franchise tag on linebacker Matthew Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season. The Ravens brought back a couple of key playmakers in the secondary by re-signing cornerback Jimmy Smith and safety Anthony Levine. General manager Eric DeCosta still needs to add an inside linebacker, depth for the offensive line and a wide receiver. The team could also look to add an edge rusher.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Ravens on Full Alert As Technology Comes to the Forefront

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is not thrilled about virtual playbooks.The increased dependence on technology because of restrictions with COVID-19 also bring a bigger threat of hacking and other potential issues. Harbaugh said the Ravens are taking extra precaution to make sure their proprietary information is not compromised. In fact, it's been an ongoing conversation with the team's technology team.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Biggest Challenge? Replacing Marshal Yanda

It's not easy to replace a future Hall-of-Famer. But that's the challenge facing the Ravens this offseason after right tackle Marshal Yanda decided to retire after 13 seasons. The loss of Yanda leaves a huge void in Baltimore' offensive line. The Ravens are hopeful second-year player Ben Powers can take the next step in his development and make a bigger impact on the offensive line this upcoming season. Ravens coach John Harbaugh will also look to this year's draft for finding a player or two that can help provide some depth to offset the loss of Yanda.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Adjusting Well to Logistical Challenges Presented by COVID-19

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is trying to keep things as normal as possible as he and his staff prepare for the 2020 NFL Draft.However, restrictions with travel and gatherings associated with COVID-19 have presented logistical challenges. The Ravens have adjusted to the current environment and DeCosta is confident the team will be fully confident to add some top-notch playmakers when the NFL Draft commences from April 23-25.Baltimore has already done its due diligence with potential draft targets.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta Non-Committal About Potentially Signing Antonio Brown

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta declined to speculate on whether team might be interested in signing the mercurial receiver Antonio Brown. DeCosta held his annual pre-draft press conference with head coach John Harbaugh and director of player personnel Joe Hortiz. Even though much the focus was on college players and the challenges presented by COVID-19, DeCosta was asked whether the Ravens might be interested in Brown after video surfaced of him working out with quarterback Lamar Jackson and Baltimore receiver Marquise Brown. "Those are in-house things," DeCosta said on a conference call because of gathering restrictions with the Coronavirus. "I don’t feel the need to really share that with you guys right now."

Todd Karpovich

Even With Deep Talent Pool, Ravens Need to Consider Backend of the Defense

The Ravens' secondary should be among the best in the NFL this upcoming season.Baltimore has depth and talent at each position. The cornerbacks are set with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith and the expected return of Tavon Young. Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark are a formidable duo at safety. However, the team needs to look at the long-term outlook for this unit.

Todd Karpovich

Several Defensive Lineman Could Be First-Round Selections in 2020 NFL Draft

There are several defensive linemen that could be taken in this year's NFL and the Baltimore Ravens hope one of those playmakers falls to them with the 28th overall pick.William Hill Sportsbook has set the odds at 4.5 for the number of defensive linemen that could be taken in the first round. The over 4.5 is listed as the favorite at odds of -188 with the under listed at odds of +145. Ohio State defensive end Chase Young could be taken with the second overall pick by the Washington Redskins. Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown will also likely be a first-round pick. Baltimore finished with 37 sacks last year, which ranked 21st in the NFL.

Todd Karpovich

NFL Teams Will Have to Get Creative with Workouts, Meetings

The NFL offseason is unlike any other in the history of the league.The onslaught of COVID-19 has restricted travel and will inevitably cut into OTAs and rookie minicamps. As a result, teams might have to get creative with how they interact with their players. Technology could play a key role.Derek Wolfe recently signed with the Ravens as a free agent from the Denver Broncos. He conceded it will be an initial challenge getting acclimated to his new team with the ongoing challenges, but he's confident about learning the playbook and schemes.

Todd Karpovich