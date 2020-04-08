Will Ravens 'Take More Swings' at Wide Receiver in Upcoming NFL Draft?

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has said the team needs to "take more swings" at selecting wide receivers to add more playmakers to the current roster.

This year's NFL Draft is deep with talent and DeCosta should be able to find value at this position in multiple rounds.

DeCosta, however, is also confident with the receivers on the current roster.

Last year, the Ravens selected Marquise Brown with the 25th overall pick and then took Miles Boykin in the third round. Willie Snead inked a one-year, $6-million extension in October, Chris Moore re-signed on a one-year, $1.7 million deal as a free agent last month and Jaleel Scott, a fourth-round pick in 2018, is still playing out his rookie deal.

The Ravens finished the 2019 regular season with the league's 26th passing attack, averaging 201.6 yards per game.

“We like our receivers, first and foremost. I think Miles and Marquise and Willie and we brought Chris Moore back, Jaleel – we have some guys that we think are going to make another jump. We really like that room,"DeCosta said. "So, do we feel the urgency? We probably feel that with every position. We want to be the best we can be at every single position. This happens to be a wide receiver class with a lot of really good players, and if we're on the clock and we think that guy is the best player, we'll probably pick him."

Many draft experts predict the Ravens will take a defensive player with the 28th overall selection, namely at inside linebacker. However, DeCosta could be tempted to take a wide receiver in the second round and one potential option could be Michael Pittman, who starred at USC.

"It just makes us better, and hopefully we can build our offense to the point where – as we say, to be undefendable and tough to play defense [against]," DeCosta said. "I think there's a lot of opportunities for us to do that. I think our coaches have found some guys they're excited about, and I know our scouts have found some guys they're excited about at the wideout position. So, we'll just see how it falls.”