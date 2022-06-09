Ravens Tackle Ja’Wuan James Ready to Make Impact, Moses Gets Acclimated

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens put themselves in a position to have solid depth on the offensive line this season.

Offensive tackles Ja’Wuan James and Morgan Moses practiced this week.

James missed the past two years with injuries, most recently with a torn Achilles. If James is healthy, he could help reinforce the offensive line.

“He’s been doing good. I haven’t really noticed the Achilles," Harbaugh said. "We haven’t done any power blocking, and he hasn’t had to move anybody off the ball yet, so, obviously, that comes in training camp when the pads come on, but he’s moving really well. He looks good. He’s in great shape. I feel great about him.

James has played 63 snaps over three games — all in 2019 — signing a four-year, $51 million deal with the Broncos from Miami in March 2019. He suffered a torn meniscus and a torn MCL in separate games in 2019.

He's played a 16-game season twice over his six-year career — 2014 as a rookie and 2016.

James has been a solid, dependable tackle when he can stay healthy.

In addition, Moses practiced with the Ravens for the first time since being signed as a free agent in March.

Moses, 31, is durable and has started every regular-season game in each of the past seven seasons. He is renowned for his blocking skills, especially in the run game.

Moses, 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, is also a smart player and committed just three penalties and allowed four sacks over 1,022 snaps. He spent seven seasons with Washington before signing with the New York Jets last year.

"Morgan Moses has been out here," Harbaugh said. "He was out here the first two days this week – you guys didn’t see him – [and] he’ll be back tomorrow, so he’s doing really well. So, I would say, those two veteran tackles are major additions from what we had last year."