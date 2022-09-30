Ravens Tackle Ronnie Stanley Consulted Other Athletes with Injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley had a hard time watching his teammates play football while he was sidelined with an ankle injury.

The mental toll was just as hard as the physical limitations.

Stanley reached out to other athletes who also dealt with injuries to help the process.

"I definitely had multiple players in multiple different sports, I was hanging around [Golden State Warriors player] Klay Thompson, and him going through his injuries," Stanley said. "Marshal Yanda had different injuries similar to mine multiple years, so just guys like that have shown me that these things happen. Injuries happen, and there are years where you have back-to-back injuries, and that’s something out of your control. You just have to have the right mindset for it, and I think I do.”

Stanley could finally make his season debut in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills after having a solid week of practice.

Stanley played in the regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders last season but never appeared in another game because he aggravated the ankle injury that he suffered in 2020.

However, Stanley has slowly worked his way up to speed this offseason and had his best week of full practice.

"I think things are going really well, things are going according to plan," Stanley said. I want to be out there, I want to be out there as soon as I can, and the whole organization has kind of taken this approach, and we’re all on the same page about making sure I’m ready to go when I do get out there. I’m itching to get out there with my teammates, and I’m really close. I’m really close.

"This could very possibly be the week. I’m very close, and I’ll talk it over with the rest of the staff and coaches. We’re going to make the best decision that’s best for the team.”