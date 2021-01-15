Ravens Defense Will Need Another Swarming Effort to Take Down Bills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens showed their talented depth against the Titans in the AFC wild-card game.

Baltimore called on several players to help contain the Titans' high-powered attack led by Derrick Henry who was the NFL's rushing champion this past season.

The Ravens had 16 players register at least one tackle in the 20-13 victory and Henry was held to just 40 yards on 18 carries

Baltimore might need that same type of effort in this week's divisional playoff game against the Bills, who had the league's second-highest scoring offense just behind Green Bay.

"That’s who we’ve been as a defense; that’s what we’ve grown into, that’s what we’ve tried to build in the way that we structure the personnel groups [and] the way we structure the packages," Harbaugh said. "They’re built that way – to put guys on and off the field. Versatile players are very valuable to us, and we try to have guys do what they do best. I think it’s just a credit to what we do and how we do it, [and to] our coaches and players to put the time in to learn it. The more guys out there, I think the harder you can play. So, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

The Bills are led by quarterback Josh Allen is having an MVP-caliber season, throwing for a franchise-record 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns, along with 10 interceptions. He also has run for 421 yards with eight scores.

Allen's favorite target is wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who played collegiately at nearby Maryland. Diggs leads the NFL in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535). He also had eight touchdown catches. The Bills have three other receivers — Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis and John Brown — capable of making big plays downfield.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey struggles against Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown in the wild-card game. He will need to play much better against the Bills, who have a much more prolific passing attack. Baltimore will need safeties Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott to offer support deep in the middle of the field.

“It’s the playoffs. We take it one play at a time, one game at a time," safety Chuck Clark said. "We know what our attitude is [and] what our mentality has to be. We all have to be focused first, and then it has to be a controlled rage from there, at that point.”