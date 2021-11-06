Ravens Tackling Will Be Key Against Vikings Running Back Dalvin Cook, QB Kirk Cousins

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will pose a big challenge against the Ravens, who have been prone to allow some big plays this season.

Cook has run for 444 yards on 98 carries (4.5 ypc) and has scored two touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 73 yards.

The Ravens are ranked fourth against the run, allowing 86.1 yards per game.

"He’s a bell cow; they want to get him the ball as often as they can," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. "He runs all their run plays, but he runs the wide-zone stretch play the most – that’s their play. That’s the play that they hang their hat on. [That’s] the play that you have to stop when you play the Vikings, along with the other stuff, but that’s their main thing.

"Then all the different ways they give him the ball in the flat, screens, flares, off of play-action. He’s a guy that they’re going to get the ball to as much as they can, and for good reason. He’s a great player.”

Overall, the Vikings are ranked seventh in the NFL with 394.7 yards per game. However, they are scoring 23.3 points, which ranks in the bottom third of the league.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has been solid, throwing for 1,953 yards with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions. He has been sacked just 10 times.

"He runs the offense so well," Harbaugh said. "[He’s] a veteran quarterback. We had a bad experience against him way back when he was playing for Washington in an overtime game, if you remember. So, that’s another scar – I didn’t forget that one, either. I could probably take you through that one, too. [He’s] a very accurate passer, very on time, [and] on rhythm.

[It’s] a very defined offense. Call it kind of the ‘Kubiak offense.’ [Offensive coordinator] Klint [Kubiak] is running it there now, and [head coach] Mike Zimmer believes in it. They run it very well, and he’s [Kirk Cousins] perfect for it.”