Ravens Take Alabama CB Jalyn Armour-Davis With 119th Pick

Baltimore adds depth to secondary.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens were able to add another potential playmaker to the secondary by selecting Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis with the 119th pick in the NFL draft. 

Baltimore needs to add depth at cornerback after losing several players this offseason, including Tavon Young and Anthony Averett. 

Injuries have been an issue with Armour-Davis.

However, Jalyn Armour-Davis, 6-foot-1, 197 pounds, is a long and athletic corner. He runs a 4.39 40 and is solid against the run. Armour-Davis can also play special teams. 

He missed his entire freshman season with a knee injury in 2019. The following year, he played eight games and was a special-teams regular in 2020.

Armour-Davis made his way into the starting lineup as a cornerback last season. He finished tied for the team lead in interceptions with three while landing second-team All-SEC honors from the league coaches. 

Armour-Davis also had 32 tackles, including one for loss, four pass breakups and a quarterback hurry across 11 starts. However, he was sidelined with a hip injury. 

Armour-Davis primarily aligns in a press-bail technique where he uses a strong stab to disrupt route timings. He plays perfect trail technique with strong closing speed and the ability to carry vertical route concepts up the boundary. When asked to defend the middle of the field, 

Armour-Davis plays crossers and deep overs with sufficient leverage. He shows strong hand usage at the line of scrimmage and down the field on contested throws. Hip fluidity is adequate enough to speed or man turn when displaced by a route.

Bama Central's Christopher Walsh contributed to this report. 

