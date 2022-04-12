Draft Mock Simulator Has Ravens Taking Georgia Defensive Tackle
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens need to get younger, stronger and more physical on the defensive line.
They can solve some of these issues in the upcoming draft.
Pro Football Focus' mock draft simulator has Baltimore selecting one of the top defensive tackles in the draft with the 14th overall pick.
Top choice: DI Devonte Wyatt – 15.5%
Other selections: DI Jordan Davis – 13.2%
"You can’t go wrong selecting a player from the national title-winning Georgia defense, and that’s the recipe Ravens fans are following here. Baltimore needs help along the defensive line, and both Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis can oblige. Wyatt and Davis each posted freaky numbers at the NFL combine, testing in the 80th-plus percentile on multiple drills."
Here's a breakdown of both Wyatt and Davis, according to SI.
Devonte Wyatt
Georgia has six front-seven players ranked inside my top 100 prospects, and defensive tackle Jalen Carter (not draft-eligible) is going to be a high pick when he declares. The Bulldogs have lots of “freaks” on defense, and according to Bruce Feldman’s 2021 preseason list at The Athletic, the team’s “biggest freak” is Wyatt. He showed off his elite quickness and athleticism by running a 4.77 40-yard dash at 304 pounds at the combine. Wyatt is a well-rounded prospect who is stout against the run and more developed as a pass rusher than his teammate ranked above. It wouldn’t be surprising if he’s this draft’s DT1.
Jordan Davis
Davis is a big reason why Georgia has had one of the nation’s best run defenses over the past few seasons. Physically imposing and stout at the point of the attack, he’ll immediately upgrade his NFL team’s run defense. Davis commands and defeats double teams, but his impact is not always felt in the box score as he opens up opportunities for those around him to make plays. While he may primarily be utilized as a two-down run stuffer to start his career, his elite mobility (4.78 40-yard dash at 341 pounds) could enable him to develop into a more disruptive player on passing downs.