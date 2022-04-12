Draft Mock Simulator Has Ravens Taking Georgia Defensive Tackle

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens need to get younger, stronger and more physical on the defensive line.

They can solve some of these issues in the upcoming draft.

Pro Football Focus' mock draft simulator has Baltimore selecting one of the top defensive tackles in the draft with the 14th overall pick.

Top choice: DI Devonte Wyatt – 15.5% Other selections: DI Jordan Davis – 13.2% "You can’t go wrong selecting a player from the national title-winning Georgia defense, and that’s the recipe Ravens fans are following here. Baltimore needs help along the defensive line, and both Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis can oblige. Wyatt and Davis each posted freaky numbers at the NFL combine, testing in the 80th-plus percentile on multiple drills."

Here's a breakdown of both Wyatt and Davis, according to SI.