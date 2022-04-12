Skip to main content

Draft Mock Simulator Has Ravens Taking Georgia Defensive Tackle

Baltimore has 14th overall pick in draft.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens need to get younger, stronger and more physical on the defensive line. 

They can solve some of these issues in the upcoming draft.

Pro Football Focus' mock draft simulator has Baltimore selecting one of the top defensive tackles in the draft with the 14th overall pick.

Top choice: DI Devonte Wyatt – 15.5% 

Other selections: DI Jordan Davis – 13.2%

"You can’t go wrong selecting a player from the national title-winning Georgia defense, and that’s the recipe Ravens fans are following here. Baltimore needs help along the defensive line, and both Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis can oblige.  Wyatt and Davis each posted freaky numbers at the NFL combine, testing in the 80th-plus percentile on multiple drills." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Here's a breakdown of both Wyatt and Davis, according to SI

Devonte Wyatt

download

Georgia has six front-seven players ranked inside my top 100 prospects, and defensive tackle Jalen Carter (not draft-eligible) is going to be a high pick when he declares. The Bulldogs have lots of “freaks” on defense, and according to Bruce Feldman’s 2021 preseason list at The Athletic, the team’s “biggest freak” is Wyatt. He showed off his elite quickness and athleticism by running a 4.77 40-yard dash at 304 pounds at the combine. Wyatt is a well-rounded prospect who is stout against the run and more developed as a pass rusher than his teammate ranked above. It wouldn’t be surprising if he’s this draft’s DT1.

Jordan Davis

jordan_davis_feature

Davis is a big reason why Georgia has had one of the nation’s best run defenses over the past few seasons. Physically imposing and stout at the point of the attack, he’ll immediately upgrade his NFL team’s run defense. Davis commands and defeats double teams, but his impact is not always felt in the box score as he opens up opportunities for those around him to make plays. While he may primarily be utilized as a two-down run stuffer to start his career, his elite mobility (4.78 40-yard dash at 341 pounds) could enable him to develop into a more disruptive player on passing downs.

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

linderbaum
News

Ravens Likely Moving Away from Center in First Round Of Draft

By Todd Karpovich18 hours ago
USATSI_17443135
News

Don't Expect Ravens To Follow Rams Economic Philosophy

By Todd KarpovichApr 11, 2022
1235078807
News

Ravens Draft Prospect: Defensive End Jermaine Johnson

By Todd KarpovichApr 10, 2022
gywu79lqo6fdjw1b1mip
News

Ravens Will Have to Pounce on Edge Rushers Early in Draft

By Todd KarpovichApr 10, 2022
download
News

Ravens Bring Back Calais Campbell

By Todd KarpovichApr 9, 2022
download
News

Ravens Hosting Job Fair for Game-Day Positions

By Baltimore RavensApr 9, 2022
260_ravens19_Josh-Bynes
News

Ravens Notebook: Team Resigns One Player, Loses Another

By Todd KarpovichApr 9, 2022
USATSI_17347619-Cropped-scaled-1-scaled
News

Ravens Reportedly Discussing Deal With Melvin Gordon

By Todd KarpovichApr 8, 2022