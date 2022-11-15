Skip to main content

Ravens Taking Time With Rookies Ojabo & Kolar

Baltimore Ravens rookies recovering from surgery.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are taking their time with rookies David Ojabo and Charlie Kolar and they will likely have to wait a couple of more weeks to make their NFL debuts.

Ojabo has recovered from an Achilles injury and the outside linebacker will be a boost to the pass rush.

Kolar was activated after missing the first nine games following hernia surgery. He'll further boost a talented group of tight ends. 

“We realize there’s going to be a ramping up, as you put it, for sure," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "[David Ojabo] hasn’t played. He wasn’t in training camp at all; you look at Charlie [Kolar] the same way. Those guys haven’t had any practice at all. So, now they have; they’ve got a week or two. 

"We’ll put them out there when we think they’re ready and when they’re needed – of course they’re needed at any time – when we feel they’re ready to be successful, and that could be soon. They’re available, so we’ll see.”

The Ravens selected Ojabo in the second round of this year's NFL draft. He fell to them because of the Achilles injury he sustained during his Pro Day.

Last season at Michigan, Ojabo appeared in all 14 games with six starts at outside linebacker in 2021, finishing with 35 tackles, including 12 for loss, 11 sacks, and three pass breakups. He also had eight quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, and a program-record five forced fumbles.

He is also reunited with Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who held the same position at Michigan last season.

Baltimore selected Kolar with its third fourth-round pick from Iowa State. Kolar led all Big 12 tight ends in receptions (62), receiving yards (756), and touchdown receptions (6), breaking his own season school records by tight ends in catches and receiving yards. His 62 receptions are the 10th‐best season total overall in school history.

Kolar is a big target at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, and has solid hands just like Andrews. Both players are also solid route runners and find ways to get open in the middle of the field.

