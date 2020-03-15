Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Christian Kirksey

Even with the recent franchise tag on Matt Judon, the Ravens still need to add a play-making linebacker.

GM Eric DeCosta is looking to add depth via free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft.

One player that unexpectedly hit the market is Christian Kirksey, who was recently released by the Cleveland Browns.

Pros: At 27, Kirksey could have some of his best football ahead of him. The former third-round pick from Iowa was productive over his first six seasons, finishing with 286 tackles and six sacks over the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Kirksey is also effective in pass coverage. He is active in the local community, which is an area of pride for the Ravens. The upbeat Kirksey was also be a good fit in the locker room.

Con: Kirksey has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons. He suffered a hamstring injury landing him on injured reserve after just seven games in 2018. He started all seven of those games and finished with 43 tackles. Last season, Kirksey battled hamstring and chest injuries and was limited to two games and 11 tackles. The injury history prompted the Browns to part ways with him.

Verdict: Despite the setbacks, Kirksey has attracted several suitors in the free-agent market, most notably the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders The interest could also drive up his price. The Ravens would likely be interested in talking with Kirksey because he would fill an area of need, Still, DeCosta might be wary of the injuries and could go in a different direction. The ability to retain Judon for at least one more season has taken some of the pressure off.